High School Football Playoffs: Penciling in the Week 10 playoff docket as Mark Morris plays wait-and-see

After nine weeks of high school football the postseason landscape was still not entirely settled as preparations began for the first round of the playoffs. As of Monday, Mark Morris is the lone local team still waiting to find out who and when it will play next.

Last Friday the Monarchs defeated R.A. Long 35-13 to solidify their second place finish in the 2A Greater St. Helens League. As the No. 2 seed Mark Morris will play the third seed from the Evergreen Conference. However, Black Hills, Shelton and Aberdeen wound up in a three-way tie for the No. 3 seed and were set to play a Kansas tie-breaker on Monday night in Tumwater. The Wolves, Highclimbers and Bobcats each finished the season with a league record of 3-3.

If the Monarchs wind up matched up against Shelton their playoff game will be played at 7 p.m., Friday, at Longview Memorial Stadium. If Mark Morris ends up playing Aberdeen or Black Hills the home game will be played Saturday at a time that has yet to be determined.

Those are the details we know we don’t know. Now here’s what we know we know.

Kelso earned itself a home playoff game by defeating Evergreen on the road in overtime 29-22 to claim the 3A Greater St. Helens League title outright. On Sunday the Hilanders learned that they will host Gig Harbor (6-3, 4-3), the No.4 seed out of the South Sound Conference. Kelso will take on the Tides at 2 p.m., Saturday, at Ed Laulainen Stadium.

Woodland was forced to settle for the No. 4 seed out of the 2A GSHL after a Week 9 loss to Ridgefield. The Beavers will be rewarded with a date with the Evergreen Conference champions from W.F. West. The Bearcats are also the No. 4 ranked team in the Associated Press state polls. That game will be played Friday on the artificial turf of Tiger Stadium in Centralia at 7 p.m.

With a loss to La Center last Friday the Rockets once again saw their hopes of a 1A TriCo League championship go up in smoke. That loss means Castle Rock will have to host Eatonville, the No. 3 seed out of the 1A Evergreen and the No. 6 team in the latest AP polls. The Rockets will kick off with the cruisers at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Toledo survived a non-leagues scrap with Stevenson last week and will now turn its attention back to the 2B scene. As the champions of the South Division in the 2B SWW standings the No. 3 ranked Riverhawks will host Ilwaco in the district crossover round. Ilwaco (1-8) went without a win in league play this season but managed to defeat La Conner 23-0 in Week 9. The Fishermen picked up a playoff spot after Ocosta dropped out of playoff consideration and Forks canceled the rest of its season due following rampant misconduct on a road trip. Toledo and Ilwaco will kick off at 7 p.m., Friday, at Ted Hippi Field.

Kalama pulled off a decisive upset of Adna last week by a score of 36-6 in order to force a three-way tie for second place in the 2B SWW South Division. A coin flip between the Chinooks, Adna and Onalaska gave Kalama the third seed out of the division. The Chinooks will welcome Raymond-South Bend, ranked No. 8 in the latest AP polls, to town on Friday at 7 p.m.

Wahkiakum put a scare into Onalaska last week before falling 50-28 and settling for the final playoff berth out of the 2B SWW South Division. The Mules will face the toughest test of any local team when they play the undefeated Napavine Tigers. Wahkiakum will face the No. 1 ranked champions of the North Division, Thursday, at 7 p.m., in Napavine.

Naselle finished second in the 1B Columbia Valley Pac-5 and spent Week 9 getting healthy with a bye on the schedule. The Comets, ranked No. 6 in the latest AP polls, will host Tulalip Heritage (0-4) on Saturday at 3 p.m.

Winlock wound up without a game in Week 9 after Taholah backed out of what had been scheduled to be a 6-man contest. The Cardinals finished as the No. 3 seed out of the 1B Columbia Valley Pac-5 and will have to hit the road to play Neah Bay on Friday. The Red Devils are undefeated and ranked No. 2 in the latest AP polls. That game will kick off at 6 p.m., Friday, at Forks High School.