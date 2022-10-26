High School Football: 'Longview’s Super Bowl' never fails to deliver memories that last a lifetime

It's time for that one game every year where the city of Longview and all the assorted football fanatics pile their way into Longview Memorial Stadium in hopes that their team will come out victorious against their cross-town rivals and childhood friends.

Two high schools. One ‘Lake Sacajawea’ in between. Only a couple of miles apart.

You could rightly call it Longview's Super Bowl, because in so many ways that’s what it is; always a highly competitive matchup no matter what the outcome might be.

To find the last time R.A. Long was able to win bragging rights over Mark Morris, you’ll have to go all the way back to the fall of 2017. That's when Parker Reeves led the Lumberjacks offensively with 17 carries for 170 yards. That marked the fourth year in a row that the red and black defeated the red and blue.

As an R.A. Long alum (class of 2017), I have not been to a Civil War since I quite literally was ‘The Lumberjack’. With that secret now out of the bag, and myself out of the mascot suit, this will also be my first rivalry game as not only a freelance reporter for The Daily News but also as a broadcaster for KEDO radio.

The last time that I was in The Stadium for the big game my classmates had just finished off a three-game win streak over Mark Morris. In fact, that narrow 14-10 win over the Monarchs was the only win the Jacks had that year. The year before, though, the red and black attack demolished the baby blues, 46-13.

It seems the tide has changed since my senior year. Mark Morris is apparently better at football now, but if I know one thing about Jack Pride that fact won't get in the way of a game to remember beneath the Friday night lights. If, somehow, the Lumberjacks can manage to beat Mark Morris, they’ll be okay knowing that was the one win of the season.

After all, in some circles, the annual rivalry tilt is the only game that matters.

For what it’s worth, R.A. Long Jon Barker is still looking for his first Civil War victory in this third try. Meanwhile, Shawn Perkins is 12-7 in the big game with Mark Morris.

And yes, the game could go either way. Toss the records out the window and throw the stats in the incinerator because no streak is too big to break. Just ask Coby Rothwell (a wide receiver in the fall) and the rest of the 2017 R.A. Long boy's basketball team. I was there when our class broke that 21-game losing streak to Mark Morris, and Monarch fans are all too aware of where that streak stands now.

(Editor's note: For the unfamiliar, R.A. Long has won a once unthinkable six straight basketball games over Mark Morris to tie the longest win streak over the Monarchs in the rivalry's history.)

Anyways, back to football and the most authentic high school rivalry in the state of Washington. The Lumberjacks are coming into this ‘bowl game’ with nothing to lose. The Monarchs have their RPI ranking on the line even if they’re pretty much locked into their playoff spot already. Everyone knows who the favorite is on paper, but the Lumberjacks aren't buying into the propaganda.

Last year's matchup ended in a lopsided 43-13 victory in favor of the Monarchs, so they've got that going for them. But the Jacks just put together their best defensive game of the season against Ridgefield, so they've got that in their favor.

No matter what, nobody wants to lose to their neighbors, or friends, and especially not to their arch nemesis. Those emotions are what make the game a guarantee not to disappoint.

All that's to say that you’ll be missing out on what could be the best war of attrition between the school in years if you aren’t in attendance on Friday night. But I'll have you covered either way, first calling the action out over the airwaves live and then putting it down in ink to preserve the memories in the archives.

As always, it's a game you won't want to miss.