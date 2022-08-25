High School Football: Kelso to host Woodland, W.F. West, Skyview at 4-team jamboree

The lights might not need to be turned on this time around but the first Friday night football of the season is set for kickoff.

The Kelso Hilanders will play host to Woodland. W.F. West and Skyview for a jamboree Friday with varsity action beginning at 7 p.m. Sub-varsity play will begin at 5 p.m. at Schroeder Field.

With late sunsets still in play early in the season the jamboree won't quite feel like the real deal, but it will be the closest approximation yet for players and coaches still trying to put finishing touches on their programs. Kelso coach Steven Amrine says the goal of the pigskin practice games are simple; Stay healthy and hit somebody wearing a different colored jersey.

“Just to get lined up against somebody other than us where we can’t control what the other team does,” Amrine said. “See how we react. See how we respond without coaches out on the field.”

Both ends of the field will see action at the same time and the contests will consist of ten plays on offense and ten plays on defense for each team. Kelso will take on Woodland first before playing Skyview. W.F. West and Skyview will face off and the Bearcats will play Woodland in a potential 2A District crossover preview.

After more than a week of official practice, Amrine says he’s been pleased with the way his players have been getting after each other.

“Just depth and the competitiveness that our camp has provided. We’ve had a really competitive camp,” Amrine said.

But with real games set to start next week, the Hilanders are chomping at the bit to fine tune their operation before push comes to shove.

“It’s seeing game speed and getting to play against somebody else. It’s a new set of plays that they’re going to see and a new set of schemes,” Amrine said. “It’s a little bit more unpredictable than what you see at practice.”

Kelso is set to open their regular season slate at home against Timberline on Sept. 2. Woodland will kickoff the local prep football slate when they play the 8-Mile War at Kalama on Thursday, Sept. 1.