 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
High School Football

High School Football: Kelso to host Woodland, W.F. West, Skyview at 4-team jamboree

  • 0
Kelso football linemen preseason

Kelso lineman hold steady prior to the snap during the first day of practice, Wednesday, Aug. 17.

 KATELYN METZGER THE DAILY NEWS

The lights might not need to be turned on this time around but the first Friday night football of the season is set for kickoff.

The Kelso Hilanders will play host to Woodland. W.F. West and Skyview for a jamboree Friday with varsity action beginning at 7 p.m. Sub-varsity play will begin at 5 p.m. at Schroeder Field.

With late sunsets still in play early in the season the jamboree won't quite feel like the real deal, but it will be the closest approximation yet for players and coaches still trying to put finishing touches on their programs. Kelso coach Steven Amrine says the goal of the pigskin practice games are simple; Stay healthy and hit somebody wearing a different colored jersey.

“Just to get lined up against somebody other than us where we can’t control what the other team does,” Amrine said. “See how we react. See how we respond without coaches out on the field.”

People are also reading…

Both ends of the field will see action at the same time and the contests will consist of ten plays on offense and ten plays on defense for each team. Kelso will take on Woodland first before playing Skyview. W.F. West and Skyview will face off and the Bearcats will play Woodland in a potential 2A District crossover preview.

After more than a week of official practice, Amrine says he’s been pleased with the way his players have been getting after each other.

“Just depth and the competitiveness that our camp has provided. We’ve had a really competitive camp,” Amrine said.

But with real games set to start next week, the Hilanders are chomping at the bit to fine tune their operation before push comes to shove.

“It’s seeing game speed and getting to play against somebody else. It’s a new set of plays that they’re going to see and a new set of schemes,” Amrine said. “It’s a little bit more unpredictable than what you see at practice.”

Kelso is set to open their regular season slate at home against Timberline on Sept. 2. Woodland will kickoff the local prep football slate when they play the 8-Mile War at Kalama on Thursday, Sept. 1.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Giants rebuild with GM Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll

Giants rebuild with GM Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll

For the third time since 2018, the New York Giants are rebuilding again. Joe Schoen has replaced Dave Gettleman as general manager and Brian Daboll was selected to replace Joe Judge as coach. Gettleman and Judge were fired after the Giants finished a 4-13 season in 2021. It was their fifth straight losing season and eighth in nine years. Schoen and Daboll are taking over a young team that has some talented players but one that lacks depth. It will be a project to get the Giants back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Cardinals beat Diamondbacks 6-4 for seventh straight win

Cardinals beat Diamondbacks 6-4 for seventh straight win

Nolan Arenado hit a two-run single in the seventh inning and finished with three RBIs, helping the St. Louis Cardinals stretch their winning streak to seven games with a 6-4 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Trailing 4-3, the Cardinals loaded the bases in the seventh after pinch-hitter Albert Pujols singled off Joe Mantiply and Kevin Ginkel hit Paul Goldschmidt with a pitch. Arenado, who had a run-scoring single in the first inning, fell behind 1-2 against Ginkel, but lined a single to right-center to put St. Louis up 5-4.

Shilese Jones sprints to lead at US gymnastics championships; Chiles of Vancouver third

Shilese Jones sprints to lead at US gymnastics championships; Chiles of Vancouver third

Shilese Jones grabbed the lead at the U.S. gymnastics championships, riding a dynamic bars routine to post an all-around total of 57.200. The 20-year-old Jones began the competition with a staggering 14.850 during her bars set, the highest score of the night on any event. She carried the momentum across the final three rotations to cap off the best night of her elite career. Konnor McClain, whose 14.8 on beam marked the best score in the world in the event in 2022, is second at 56.400. Jordan Chiles, a silver medalist on the 2020 Olympic team, is third at 56.150.

Bell hits 2-run HR, Manaea goes 7, Padres top Nationals 2-1

Bell hits 2-run HR, Manaea goes 7, Padres top Nationals 2-1

Josh Bell showed he’s out of his slump by slugging his second home run in two games against his former team to lead the San Diego Padres to a 2-1 win over the Washington Nationals. Starter Sean Manaea pitched seven strong innings for the Padres, scattering  five hits and giving up one run — a solo home run to Nelson Cruz in the fourth — for his first win since July 31. The teams split the four-game series, with Nick Martinez earning his fifth save for the Padres by pitching a scoreless ninth inning. Nationals starter Patrick Corbin gave up two runs on nine hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Garoppolo remains with 49ers after latest roster cut

Garoppolo remains with 49ers after latest roster cut

The San Francisco 49ers went through another round of roster cuts with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo still on the roster. The Niners reduced the active roster from 85 players to 80 without making a move with Garoppolo, their former starter who has spent all training camp working out on his own while San Francisco tries to find a trade partner. The Niners placed cornerback Jason Verrett on the reserve physically unable to perform list and rookie defensive lineman Kalia Davis on the reserve non-football injury list.

Report: Cowboys LT Tyron Smith tears hamstring, out months

ESPN is reporting that Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith has a torn left hamstring and could be sidelined for months. Smith was injured during 11-on-11 drills in practice Wednesday night when the eight-time Pro Bowler went to engage linebacker Leighton Vander Esch about 5 yards downfield before crumpling to the turf. He walked off the field without help. The team initially said on its website Smith had a knee injury and an MRI was planned. ESPN later reported the hamstring injury. Smith has been hampered by injuries in recent years. He hasn't played a full season since 2015.

Watch Now: Related Video

F1 president doesn't expect woman drivers any time soon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News