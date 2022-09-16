High School Football: Friday Night Scoreboard

Tumwater 38, Kelso 19 (FINAL)
Hudson’s Bay 61, R.A. Long 42 (FINAL)
Mark Morris 33, Columbia River 31 (FINAL)
Washougal 41, Woodland 9 (FINAL)
Castle Rock 28, Elma 18 (FINAL)
Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 39, Wahkiakum 6 (FINAL)
Raymond South Bend 53, Ilwaco 8 (FINAL)
Naselle 60, Sound Christian 8 (FINAL)
Rainier 36, North Marion 16
Clatskanie 55, Sheridan 0
Thursday Scores
Toledo 67, Toutle Lake 14
La Center 49, Kalama 24
Editor's Note: Check back to TDN.com and in Sunday's print edition of The Daily News for full coverage and photos from around the area.