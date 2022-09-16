 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High School Football: Friday Night Scoreboard

Kelso football at the 50

The Kelso football team lines up to punt during the first half of a 38-19 loss to Tumwater, Friday, Sept. 16, at Schroeder Field.

 Jordan Nailon

Tumwater 38, Kelso 19 (FINAL)

Hudson’s Bay 61, R.A. Long 42 (FINAL)

Mark Morris 33, Columbia River 31 (FINAL)

Washougal 41, Woodland 9 (FINAL)

Castle Rock 28, Elma 18 (FINAL)

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 39, Wahkiakum 6 (FINAL)

Raymond South Bend 53, Ilwaco 8 (FINAL)

Naselle 60, Sound Christian 8 (FINAL)

Rainier 36, North Marion 16

Clatskanie 55, Sheridan 0

Thursday Scores

Toledo 67, Toutle Lake 14

La Center 49, Kalama 24

Editor's Note: Check back to TDN.com and in Sunday's print edition of The Daily News for full coverage and photos from around the area. 

AP High School Football Polls

AP High School Football Polls

Results are in from the first round of voting in the AP High School football polls. See how the competition is stacking up for teams from The Daily News coverage area.

2B High School Football: Toledo rushes all over Toutle Lake

2B High School Football: Toledo rushes all over Toutle Lake

Behind a strong rushing attack, Toledo powered past Toutle Lake 67-14 in the 2B Central League matchup Thursday at Ted Hippi Field. Senior running back Geoffrey Glass ran for 103 yards and three touchdowns, and freshman Eli Weeks added three touchdowns and an interception.

3A High School Football: Kelso passing game wipes out Capital on the road

3A High School Football: Kelso passing game wipes out Capital on the road

Kelso used a dynamic passing attack in a dominant 47-14 road win at Capital, Friday. Sophomore quarterback Tucker Amrine completed 14 of 20 passes for 277 yards and four touchdowns while not turning the ball over once in just his second career start. He spread the ball around to eight different receivers. 

High School Volleyball: Kalama gets fundamental in 4-set win at Castle Rock

High School Volleyball: Kalama gets fundamental in 4-set win at Castle Rock

Kalama defeated Castle Rock in four sets, Wednesday, in a non-conference volleyball match between undefeated squads. Irene Martinez led the Chinooks with 14 kills and Rhegan O'Neil dished out a game-high 37 assists. Paige Kessler was all over the court for the Rockets in the loss. She finished with nine kills and 11 digs.

