High School Cross Country: Runners unite at Jack n' Jill Invite

On the final Saturday of summer, 15 area high schools brought their varsity runners to Lake Sacajawea for the 5,000-meter “Jack and Jill” cross country race hosted by R.A. Long High School.

Though there was a bit of nip in the air, the sun was out with only a few clouds around to shield its rays from the runners and spectators alike.

Cedar Tree Classical Christian senior Timothy Bradshaw hit the 1.5-mile marker while running in fourth position during the boys varsity portion of the 5,000-meter race and realized it was time to go.

He had yet to push himself to his top gear so Bradshaw put the pedal down and put his engine into sixth speed. He needed to test his opponents. Could any match his pace over the final half?

The answer was no.

Bradshaw won the boys race with a time of 16:54.9 for the first win of the young season. He finished well in front of the runner-up, 35 seconds in fact, as Woodland’s Alejandro Alvarado finished second with a time of 17:20. Trey Varney of Mark Morris came in third with a time of 17:22.5. R.A. Long’s Micah Miner was the lead runner for the Lumberjacks. He placed fourth with a time of 17:37.9.

In addition to the pair of Cedar Tree Classical Christian and R.A. Long, the meet was attended by Mark Morris, Woodland, Castle Rock, La Center, St. Helens, Montesano, Onalaska, Three Rivers Christian, Morton White Pass, Stevenson, Rainier, Clatskanie and Oakville.

The Jack and Jill invite was the brainchild of R.A. Long head coach Keli Hancock. Not only did her team compete at the meet, but she was in charge of all the logistics surrounding setting up the course and hosting the participating schools. The meet included junior varsity, middle school and novice teams as well as the varsity.

Senior Kailey Beaudoin of R.A. Long won the girls varsity race with a time of 20:51.0, a full 13 seconds ahead of Castle Rock junior Kaitlyn Meyers who finished in 21:04.6. Mark Morris placed third and fourth as Isabelle Allen finished in 21:55.0 and her teammate Audrey Varney came in at 22:02.5.

La Center took home first place as a team with 61 points in the boys race (also earned a perfect score of 15 in the boys junior varsity, its five participants finishing in the top five positions) while Montesano (100) was second and Mark Morris (115) third.

On the girls side, Woodland (53) finished first by a single point over R.A. Long (54), while Montesano (76) came third.

Though Hancock had her focus divided between her team and a successful conduction of the meet, she was pleased with how her girls ran even as neither the official times or scores had yet to be reported to her.

“My number one (Kailey Beaudoin) did really well. She had a (personal record) today. I think she broke into the 20’s," Hancock said. "Kayleigh Spaulding, my number two, she did really well."

That opportunity to test oneself early in the season is at least part of the reason Hancock goes to all the trouble of hosting the Jack and Jill.

“Early on in the season, it’s really about just consistent improvement, and for some of them it’s just learning how to race," Hancock "You know, I want them to toe the line and be competitive… The farther into the season we get, it’s getting more dialed (into) racing.”