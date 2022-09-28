High School Cross Country Roundup: R.A. Long's Miner finishes third

VANCOUVER — Senior Micah Miner finished third in the boys 4,000-meter run to lead R.A. Long in the 2A GSHL cross country meet held at Hudson’s Bay High School, Wednesday.

Miner finished with a time of 13:28, 28 seconds behind winner Adam Williams, a junior at Hudson’s Bay who ran a time of 13 minutes flat. Williams’ teammate Neftali Menendez ran second with a time of 13:06.

R.A. Long freshman Juan Orozco Stansbery finished in seventh place with a time of 14:16.

Over on the girls side, Columbia River ran first, second and third as senior Hanna Bailey (15:29) beat out teammates Hanna Tran (15:58) and Mae Otoupal (16:21). Lumberjills senior Kailey Beaudoin finished fourth with a time of 16:36. Beaudoin won the 5,000-meter Jack n’ Jill Invitational race at Lake Sacajawea earlier this month.

Beaudoin’s Lumberjills teammates Kayleigh Spaulding (18:29) and Elliana Higgins (19:00) finished in ninth and 10th place respectively over the 4,000-meter course.

R.A. Long runners will be back on the course in the Harvest Classic on Saturday.

Beavers beat out by Ridgefield

HOCKINSON — Woodland faced off against Ridgefield and Hockinson in a cross country league meet held at Hockinson Meadows Community Park on Wednesday.

Ridgefield won the boys event with 21 points. Hockinson (52) and Woodland (61) trailed distantly. Senior Liam Rapp and sophomore Jack Radosevich finished one and two in the boys 5,000-meter run with times of 18:17 and 18:23 respectively. Hockinson’s Braden Roth was third in 18:46. Woodland’s top time came from senior Billy Veronica who ran a 19:01 to finish seventh.

On the girls side, Hockinson had the top female runner in freshman Lyla Taylor as well as the top team score with 27 points. Ridgefield (30) was second and Woodland (85) a distant third.

Taylor ran the 5,000-meter course in 19:54. Ridgefield junior Charlize Kellmar placed second with a time of 20:03, and her teammate Cordelia Ashley was third with a time of 21:20.

Woodland returns to meet action on Saturday in the Harrier Classic.