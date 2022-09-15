 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Cross Country Roundup

High School Cross Country Roundup: Mark Morris legs out win over R.A. Long and Hockinson

Mark Morris R.A. Long cross country

Runners from Mark Morris, R.A. Long, and Hockinson get going from the starting line at a 2A Greater St. Helens League dual meet at Meadows Park in Hockinson on Sept. 15.

 Courtesy Mark Brumbaugh

HOCKINSON — In a three-school 2A GSHL cross country meet between R.A. Long, Hockinson and Mark Morris the Monarchs won the boys meet with a total team score of 33. R.A. Long took second with 40 points and Hockinson finished third with 49.

Hockinson high school won the girls meet with 20 points and R.A. Long took second with 40. Mark Morris did not have enough girls participate for the team event.

Lumberjack senior Micah Miner finished first in the boys 5,000 meter run with a time of 17:26. Mark Morris senior Trey Varney pushed Miner for much of the race, before finishing in second in 17:35. R.A. Long teammate Juan Orozco Stansbery, a freshman, finished third in 18:17.

Mark Morris placed three other runners in positions four, five and six as Matthias White (18:35), Zach Oswald (18:36) and Tate Armstrong (18:38) essentially ran shoulder to shoulder.

On the girls side, Lyla Taylor finished first for Hockinson with a time of 20:26 while senior Kailey Beaudoin of R.A. Long finished second in 21:02. Three runners for the Monarchs placed third, fourth and fifth. Isabelle Allen ran a time of 21:55 to finish in third while Kara Nixon finished just behind her in 21:56 and freshman Audrey Varney a little later at 22:15.

Alvarado finishes third, Beavers beat Bay

WOODLAND — The Beavers' varsity boys cross country team defeated Hudson’s Bay in the 5,000 meter run, Wednesday. Four Woodland high school boys finished in the top 10 of the race: Alejandro Alvarado took third (17:09.75), August Heidgerken finished fourth (19:07.9), Robert Gabalis was sixth (19:44.93) and Billy Veronica finished eighth (20:15.46).

Hudson Bay’s Adam Williams won the race with a time of 16:58.74 and Fort Vancouver’s Brody Will pushed him every step of the way before finishing in second in a time of 17:05.50.

On the girls’ side, Woodland came in third place with 59 points behind first-place Hudson’s Bay (26) and Fort Vancouver (38), Wednesday.

The Beavers saw just one runner finish inside the top 10, Couly McReynolds who ran a time of 24:08.15 over the 5,000 meter course.

1A Evergreen meet

HOQUIAM—Eight schools met in Hoquiam for the 1A Evergreen league cross country meet. Montesano won the boys meet with 32 points. Eatonville was second with 34 and Tenino third with 94. Elma won the girls event with 24 points over Montesano’s 31.

Montesano senior Aric Jacklin won the 5,000 meter race in 17:51. Ilwaco sophomore runner Wyse Mulinix finished 11th in a time of 19:45.

On the girls’ side, freshman Nora Soule finished ninth to pace Ilwaco. Her time was 25:46. Her teammate Sarah Limbocker came in 14th in 27:53. The race was won by Hoquiam junior Jane Roloff in a time of 20:17.

