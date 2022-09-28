High School Cross Country Roundup: Beck and Mattison neck and neck, Kelso runners win league meet

Jack Beck and Kamren Mattison ran one and two in the boys 2.95-mile run in the 3A Greater St. Helens League meet held at Kelso high school, Tuesday.

Beck finished first in a time of 16:18.9 and Mattison was just behind him in 16:22.2. Third place went to Battle Ground senior Todd Copper who ran a time of 16:40.5. Behind the efforts of Beck and Mattison, Kelso also won the boys team event with a score of 35 points. Prairie finished in second place with 43 points and Battle Ground wound up in third with 46.

In the girls race, senior Sophia Cheslock finished second for Kelso in 20:35.2. She ran six seconds off the pace of Battle Ground senior Stacy Sutton who took first with a time of 20:28.6. Third place went to Annie Anderson of Prairie who ran 20:47.2.

The Hilanders placed three more runners in the Top-10 as senior Lily Evans finished sixth with a time of 21:43.8, sophomore Madalynn Moe placed seventh with a time of 22:10.9 and freshman Mia Johnson ran a time of 24:04 which was good enough for 10th.

Prairie was able to edge Kelso in team points, 39-40.

Toledo’s Marty wins 5K race at The Rock

CASTLE ROCK — Toledo’s Treyton Marty won the boys 5,000-meter run Tuesday afternoon among a field of 1A schools and runners.

Marty, a sophomore, bested a field of 50 runners with a time of 16:56.35. La Center sophomore Carter Sherry took second with a time of 17:37.2 and Castle Rock freshman Jack Kerker was third, finishing with a time of 17:42.1.

La Center once again dominated the team meet, winning with 33 points. Seton Catholic finished with 41, Castle Rock 70 and Toledo 93.

In the girls event, Seton Catholic’s Alexis Leone and Avery Garrison finished first and second in the 5,000-meter run with times of 18:47.06 and 20:22.2 respectively. La Center sophomore Isabella Higgins finished third with a time of 21:20.11.

Castle Rock junior runner Caitlyn Meyers took fourth and was the Rockets top finisher in a time of 21:57.99. Seton Catholic won the girls team event with 24 points to Castle Rock’s 33. The other two schools participating didn’t have enough runners to qualify.

Knappa edges Rainier at Teevin Ranch

RAINIER — Knappa boys runners swept the top three places at the Logger Elk run league meet, Tuesday at Teevin Ranch.

Senior Isaiah Rodriguez finished first in a time of 17:17 over the 5,000-meter course. His Knappa teammates, sophomore Joshua Peterson and freshman Whyatt Jacobson finished second and third with times of 17:47.4 and 18:27.2 respectively.

Rainier junior runner Garrett Crawford finished 13th with a time of 20:33.2 for the Columbians best time. Clatskanie’s top finisher was senior Anthony Sebastiani who ran a time of 23:19.1.

Knappa won the team event with 21 points. Astoria earned second with 37 and Rainier finished third with 90.

On the girls side, junior Delaney Draeger of Vernonia finished in first place in a time of 21:16.6. Warrenton sophomore Payten Buckelew was second with a time of 22:27.7 and freshman Mylie Lempea of Knappa was third in 22:33.5.

Sophomore Carmalene Tygret ran Rainier’s best time of 27:17.3 which was good enough for seventh place. Clatskanie placed three girls in the Top 13, led by Angelica Todd who ran 34:32.4. Fallon Champion finished 12th with a time of 34:47.6 for the Columbians and her teammate Joss Pember was a step behind her, finishing in 34:47.7.