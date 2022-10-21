High School Cross Country Roundup: Alvarado places 4th for Woodland in 2A GSHL race

Three local schools returned to the racecourse Thursday in a 2A Greater St. Helens League cross country meet held at Lake Sacajawea.

Washougal junior Samuel Grice won the boys 5,000-meter race in a time of 16:08 ahead of Columbia River junior Neftali Menendez who ran 16:23 and Hudson’s Bay junior Adam Williams who finished third with a time of 16:32.

Woodland’s Alejandro Alvarado took fifth with a time of 16:44. Micah Miner, a senior at R.A. Long, finished sixth in a time of 16:54. His teammate freshman Juan Orozco Stansbery placed 13th in a time of 17:46.

Trey Varney was the top Mark Morris finisher. He ran eighth in a time of 16:57. His Monarchs’ teammate sophomore Tate Armstrong placed 19th over the 5,000-meter course with a time of 18:07.

On the girls’ side, senior Sydnee Boothby made it a Washougal sweep at Lake Sacajawea as she took first with a time of 18:24, beating out Hockinson freshman Lyla Taylor who finished in second in a time of 19:24 and her Washougal teammate Elle Thomas who ran 19:38.

Senior Kailey Beaudoin of R.A. Long finished ninth with a time of 20:24. Mark Morris saw three runners finish in the top 16 as juniors Kara Nixon (21:17), Isabelle Allen (21:21) and freshman Jessica Coppernoll (21:34) all had worthy times.

Each team will be back to the races for the district championships on Thursday at Lewis River Golf Course.

Mathison finishes 4th for Ilwaco at Pac-League Championship

WESTPORT — Ilwaco junior Jacob Mathison finished fourth in the Pacific League championship 5,000-meter race with a time of 19:43.2. He was a shade over a minute behind North Beach senior Asher Baggaley who won the boy’s race in a time of 18:34.

Ilwaco sophomores Carter Humphreys and Wyse Mulinix finished in seventh and eighth respectively with times of 20:12.7 and 20:29.8.

On the girls side, Forks’ sophomore Moli Luong won with a time of 23:47.8, just ahead of Ocosta sophomore Madeline Schaeffer who was second in a time of 23:57.4.

Ilwaco freshman Nora Soule ran a time of 24:22.59 to finish sixth. Her teammate Esther Thomas finished with a time of 29:44 to place 12th.

The Ilwaco runners will run next at Lewis River Golf Course in the District championships.