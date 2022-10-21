 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Cross Country Roundup

High School Cross Country Roundup: Alvarado places 4th for Woodland in 2A GSHL race

Cross Country Woodland Alejandro Alvarado

Woodland's Alejandro Alvarado finished in second place at the Jack 'n' Jill Invite cross country race at Lake Sacajawea, Saturday, Sept. 17. Trey Varney of Mark Morris can be seen in the background making a final push for the finish line. Varney finished two seconds behind Alejandro in third place.

 Katelyn Metzger

Three local schools returned to the racecourse Thursday in a 2A Greater St. Helens League cross country meet held at Lake Sacajawea.

Washougal junior Samuel Grice won the boys 5,000-meter race in a time of 16:08 ahead of Columbia River junior Neftali Menendez who ran 16:23 and Hudson’s Bay junior Adam Williams who finished third with a time of 16:32.

Woodland’s Alejandro Alvarado took fifth with a time of 16:44. Micah Miner, a senior at R.A. Long, finished sixth in a time of 16:54. His teammate freshman Juan Orozco Stansbery placed 13th in a time of 17:46.

Trey Varney was the top Mark Morris finisher. He ran eighth in a time of 16:57. His Monarchs’ teammate sophomore Tate Armstrong placed 19th over the 5,000-meter course with a time of 18:07.

On the girls’ side, senior Sydnee Boothby made it a Washougal sweep at Lake Sacajawea as she took first with a time of 18:24, beating out Hockinson freshman Lyla Taylor who finished in second in a time of 19:24 and her Washougal teammate Elle Thomas who ran 19:38.

Senior Kailey Beaudoin of R.A. Long finished ninth with a time of 20:24. Mark Morris saw three runners finish in the top 16 as juniors Kara Nixon (21:17), Isabelle Allen (21:21) and freshman Jessica Coppernoll (21:34) all had worthy times.

Each team will be back to the races for the district championships on Thursday at Lewis River Golf Course.

Mathison finishes 4th for Ilwaco at Pac-League Championship

WESTPORT — Ilwaco junior Jacob Mathison finished fourth in the Pacific League championship 5,000-meter race with a time of 19:43.2. He was a shade over a minute behind North Beach senior Asher Baggaley who won the boy’s race in a time of 18:34.

Ilwaco sophomores Carter Humphreys and Wyse Mulinix finished in seventh and eighth respectively with times of 20:12.7 and 20:29.8.

On the girls side, Forks’ sophomore Moli Luong won with a time of 23:47.8, just ahead of Ocosta sophomore Madeline Schaeffer who was second in a time of 23:57.4.

Ilwaco freshman Nora Soule ran a time of 24:22.59 to finish sixth. Her teammate Esther Thomas finished with a time of 29:44 to place 12th.

The Ilwaco runners will run next at Lewis River Golf Course in the District championships.

