High School Cross Country Roundup: 3A GSHL runners beat the lockdown at Kelso

The 3A District IV cross country meet was held at Kelso High School on Friday afternoon with every Greater St. Helens League team in attendance when a lockdown went into effect on campus. Both the boys and girls varsity races over the 2.95 mile course had been run prior to a lockdown going into effect at Kelso High School but runners were forced to take shelter in the locker rooms while police responded.

Reports of a gun on campus were brought to the attention of the Kelso Police Department around 1 p.m. and the school went into an immediate lockdown. The boys race commenced at 12 p.m., with the last of 34 boys crossing the finish line a few minutes before 12:30 p.m. when the girls race was slated to begin.

A group of 44 girls competed with approximately five runners still on the course when the lockdown was sounded. The junior varsity races were not competed, Friday due to the lockdown. No makeup date has been reported.

"We were able to get both varsity races completed," Kelso athletic director Ryan Aldred said.

In the varsity races, the Kelso boys placed first as a team, two points ahead of Prairie. The Kelso girls team finished in third place behind Prairie and the team champions form Mountain View.

Kelso’s top performer was senior Kamren Mattison who dominated the boys 2.95-mile race with a time of 15:28.2, over a half minute faster than teammate Jake Beck who finished second in a time of 16:01.3. Mattison and Beck outpaced Prairie’s Logan Bigelow and Ethan Pedersen who ran third and fourth respectively, with times of 16:24.4 and 16:27.1.

Sophomore Jesus Rios also finished in the top five in the boys race for the Hilanders with a time of 16:32.9.

Sophia Cheslock finished third on her home course in a time of 19.38.8. She ran just behind eventual winner Claire Rogge of Evergreen who placed first with a time of 19:20.4 and runner up Annie Anderson, a senior at Prairie who posted a time of 19:36.9.

Kelso sophomore Madalynn Moe finished 11th with a time of 21:22.4. Her teammate, freshman Mia Johnson, ran 15th in a time of 22:12.00.

The races were originally scheduled to take place Thursday, but health and safety concerns caused by wildfire smoke in the area caused them to be postponed until midday Friday.

Kelso's homecoming football game against Othello on Friday night was canceled due to the lockdown, as was Saturday's homecoming dance.

Toledo's Marty golden at C2BL meet

ONALASKA — Central 2B League schools held their cross country league championship on a 5,000-meter course around the Onalaska Middle School campus, Friday. Toledo sophomore Treyton Marty won the boys race as he flew over the course in a time of 16:58.05.

Meanwhile, the Kalama Chinooks were represented at the meet with 11 varsity boys competitors and three varsity girls.

Kalama’s top finishers in the boys race were freshman Abel Koski who turned in a time of 18:52.35 which earned him 14th place and Kael Castle, a junior who ran 19:24.62 to finish 16th.

Coming in behind Marty in the boys race were Adna junior Jordan Stout who ran a time of 17:02.34 for second, then Mossyrock senior Christian Paz Tapia who finished in 17:23.10. Toledo senior Conner Olmstead placed 13th with a time of 18:46.74.

In the girls 5,000-meter run, Kalama’s three runners all finished in the top 15. Senior Moriah Josephson led the pack with a ninth place finish in a time of 25:26.99. Chinooks teammate Makenna Smee was 14th with a time of 28:41.96 and fellow senior Amelia Jacobs turned in a time of 30:32.49 for 15th place.

The race was won by Rainier (WA) sophomore Bryn Beckman who finished with a time of 21:48.2. She was followed by Morton-White Pass senior Ayricka Hughes who ran 22:04.27 and Mossyrock freshman Joan Wedam who came third in 22:06.16.

Next up for the Toledo and Kalama runners is the 2B district championship meet which will be challenged at Rainier Elementary next Saturday.