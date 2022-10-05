 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2A Prep Cross Country

High School Cross Country: Miner runs wild for R.A. Long at Fort Vancouver

RIDGEFIELD — R.A. Long’s Micah Miner finished first in the boys 5,000-meter cross country run at Abrams Park, Tuesday in a time of 17:57.76. Fort Vancouver sophomore Brody Will was nearly ten seconds off the pace, finishing second with a time of 18:07.43.

The Lumberjacks finished second in the team event with 38 points to Ridgefield’s 23. Ridgefield sophomores Jack Radosevich and Davis Sullivan posted times of 18:42.82 and 18:59.43, respectively.

In the girls race, Fort Vancouver sophomore Sarah Gardner took first place with a time of 21:30.52 while Ridgefield senior Cordelia Ashley placed second with a time of 22:23.68.

R.A. Long’s Kayleigh Spaulding posted the Lumberjills best time at 24:03.48 over the 5,000-meter course to place fifth. Her teammate Elliana Higgins finished in seventh in a time of 24:09.36.

