Prep Cross Country

High School Cross Country: Local runners in the mix at Camp Rilea's Three Course Challenge

Cross country stock

Varsity boys cross country runners sprint from the start line during a meet with R.A. Long, Mark Morris, Three Rivers Christian and other area high schools at Lake Sacajawea in Longview on Thursday, March 4, 2021.

 Courtney Talak

WARRENTON, Ore. — R.A. Long cross country runners attended the Three Course Challenge, Saturday, at Camp Rilea alongside Toledo, Ilwaco, Clatskanie, Rainier, and 50 other schools.

R.A. Long senior Micah Miner finished 17th with a time of 19:24 running in the “moderate” 5,000-meter race at the Three Course Challenge that cut across the military training center. Ilwaco junior Vincente Bautista finished in 21st place in 19:34.

On the girls side, R.A.Long senior Kailey Beaudoin finished in 11th place on th 5,000 meter "hard" course with a time of 23:15. Ilwaco freshman runner Nora Soule ran the course in 26:51 and sophomore Jorah Yates of R.A. Long finished with a time of 28:33. Candace Clark of Toledo finished with a time of 30:51.

Lumberjill Kayleigh Spaulding finished 18th in the 4,300 meter course with a time of 21:28. Carmalene Tygret of Rainier finished with a time of 25:19.

People are also reading…

On the boys side of the 4,300 meter race Eathon Carlson finished with a time of 19:52.

Toledo's Treyton Marty finished the 5,000 meter "hard" race in 20 minutes flat, good enough for 24th place.

Eastlake junior Connor Hom won the boys “moderate” course in 17:34 and senior Kanoa Blake of Crescent Valley won the boys “difficult” course with a time of 17:10 to lead a field of 214 runners.

Sophomore Jane Roos of Eastlake finished first on the “moderate” course with a time of 20:17 in a field of 151 girls. In fact, she beat the runner up by a full minute and 35 seconds.

Crescent Valley sophomore Emily Wisniewski beat Anacortes senior Jessica Frydenlund (second in 20:33) and 127 others with a time of 20:17 on the “hard” course.

R.A. Long runners return to action on Wednesday in a 2A GSHL meet.

