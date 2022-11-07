High School Cross Country Championships: Kelso boys place 17th, Marty places 24th for Toledo

PASCO — The State cross country championships for 3A, 2A, 1A , 2B and 1B ranks took place at Sun Willows golf course, Saturday with over 1,200 competitors taking part including those from Kelso, Mark Morris, R.A. Long, Woodland and Castle Rock.

The Hilanders finished 17th as a team with a score of 398, just behind Yelm and ahead of Bainbridge. Seattle Prep won the team title with a score of 75 and Lakes runner Cruize Corvin turned in a time of 15:30.1 to edge Walla Walla’s Brody Hartley and 191 others for the individual 3A State title.

Kelso’s Kamren Mattison turned in a time of 16:57.8, good for 38th place in the boys race and the best local time on the course. His teammate Jake Beck took 64th with a time of 17:18.2 and Jesus Rios was 99th in 17:40.8.

Four other Hilanders’ runners took their shot at the State race. Jacob Rivera turned in a time of 18:29.2, good for 170th; Owen Gallagher came 181st in 18:48.4, John Cheslock 190th in 19:44.8 and Griffin Denton was 191st with a time of 19:47.3.

Gig Harbor’s Reese Morkert took the 3A girls title in a field of 195 with a time of 18:24.1. Clare Herring of Central Kitsap was a nose behind with a time of 18:24.1 for a hard-luck second place and Bishop Blanchet’s Lily LaPorte came third in 18:41.5.

Kelso’s Sophia Cheslock placed 144th in a time of 22:06.8.

Sehome’s Zack Munson won the boys 2A State championship by out-running a field of 157 runners with a time of 15:37.1 over the 5,000-meter course. Washougal’s Samuel Grice was second with a time of 15:56.7 and Jack Gladfelter of Port Angeles was third in 16:01.3.

Woodland’s Alejandro Alvarado finished with a time of 17:28.4 which was good enough for 45th place and Mark Morris senior Trey Varney ran the course in a time of 17:32.5 for 49th place. Micah Miner of R.A. Long turned in the Lumberjacks’ top time at 17:48.6 for 68th place. His teammate Juan Orozco Stansbery ran a time of 18:23.1 for 105th place.

Mark Morris’ other boys qualifier Tate Armstrong posted a time of 18:39 which was good enough for 116th. Meanwhile, Woodland’s other boys runner, August Heidgerken, turned in a time of 18:55.2 for 127th.

In the girls race, East Valley’s Logan Hofstee beat out 155 other runners to win the title with a time of 18:00.6. She was followed by Anacortes runner Jessica Frydenlund in 18:23.8 and Washougal’s Sydnee Boothby who ran a time of 18:55.5 for third.

R.A. Long’s Kailey Beaudoin finished 43rd with a time of 20:47.9 over the challenging 5,000-meter course.

Isabelle Allen led the Mark Morris qualifiers with an 80th-place finish in a time of 21:54.9. Audrey Varney, Trey’s sister, was next for the Monarchs, finishing with a time of 22:03.8 for 85th place. Meanwhile Kara Nixon posted a time of 22:38.2 for 109th for the Lumberjills and Elliana Higgins was just ahead of her teammate in 88th place, finishing in 22:07.3. Woodland’s Couly McReynolds finished in 22:53.40 for a 116th place finish.

In the 1A race, Medical Lake’s Reid Headrick beat out 153 others with a time of 16:01.1 over the Sun Willows course to win the boys title. Castle Rock’s Jack Kerker finished 47th with a time of 18:08, and Justin Burks placed 103rd with a time of 18:56.30.

In the 1A girls race, Seton Catholic’s Alexis Leone also beat out a field of 153 other girls in a time of 18:22.3 to win the championship. The Rockets Kaitlyn Meyers took 41st with a time of 21:44.

The top local finisher was Treyton Marty of Toledo. The sophomore placed 24th in the boys 1B/2B race with a time of 18:01.70. Fellow Riverhawk Conner Olmstead finished the race in 19:11.90 to secure 65th place.

Walker Poyner of Three Rivers Christian finished in 68th place with a time of 19:17.80. Chase Trodahl of Winlock finished in 76th place with a time of 19:30, and Kael Castle of Kalama took 86th place with a time of 19:41.30.

Josiah Montanez of Three Rivers Christian was the 100th finisher with a time of 19:50.80. The next runner to cross the line was Jacob Mathison of Ilwaco with a time of 19:51.40. Abel Koski of Kalama was the 117th finisher with a time of 20:15.70.