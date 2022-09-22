High School Boys Tennis Roundup: R.A. Long rolls in sweep of Fort Vancouver

VANCOUVER — The Lumberjacks boys tennis team stayed hot in a 2A Greater St. Helens League sweep over Fort Vancouver on Wednesday.

Each of the R.A. Long singles players won in straight sets to set the tone for the visitors.

AIden McCoy had the shortest night, dispatching his Trapper foe 6-0, 6-2, Cavin Holden remained undefeated on the season with a 6-2, 6-3 victory and Jake Gabbard enjoyed a few extra swings in a 7-5, 6-1 victory.

“All the guys played well. The doubles guys are starting to turn it around,” RAL coach Jamal Holden said.

Indeed, the Lumberjacks’ doubles teams made things more interesting but managed to get the job done across the board. Eric Nguyen and Jamison Perkins survived in three sets (2-6, 7-6, 6-4), while Jessy Hyde and Khoi Le followed a similar blueprint to victory (6-2, 3-6, 6-2). Carson Moses and Nick Pittsley played the most efficient match of the group, taking out their foes in straight sets (6-4, 6-1).

“Jamison and Eric fought back from a set and a breakdown to win in three sets,” Coach Holden said. “Khoi and Jessy played well together and pulled off the three set win as well.”

R.A. Long (6-2, 5-1 league) currently sits in second place in league play. The Lumberjacks are slated to host Hudson’s Bay on Monday.

Monarchs match Washougal, undone by tiebreaker math

WASHOUGAL — The Mark Morris boys tennis team took the Panthers to the limit Wednesday but were undone by the final arithmetic. After tying Washougal 3-3 in match play the Monarchs came up short in the tiebreaker formula that counted total sets won.

Colton Weiss led the Monarchs in singles play with a three-set (2-6, 6-4, 6-3) win over Benjamin Stephenson.

“(He) dropped the first one and did a great job of making adjustments to counter what his opponent had working,” MM coach Ryan Smith said.

Fellow Monarchs Vincent Flint and James Forward were unable to replicate their teammate’s success, falling in straight sets to their Panther counterparts.

Mark Morris made up the difference in doubles action with Kenji London and Anthony Roseman earning a three-set win (6-4, 4-6, 7-5), while Ramzi Prewitt and Cole Larochelle needed a modified tiebreaker to escape with the win (5-7, 6-3, 1-0).

“Kenji and Anthony did a nice job after dropping the second set of regrouping and improving their communication,” Smith said. “Ramzi and Cole also rallied from a set down. They won in a third set tiebreaker, which we played due to daylight.”

Marco St. Martin-Shook and Austin Lomax nearly put the Monarchs over the top but fell to Evan Elliot and Austin Mattero (3-6, 6-4, 6-4).

Mark Morris will host Fort Vancouver on Friday.