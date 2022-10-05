High School Boys Golf Roundup: Stansberry leads Woodland to big win over Fort Vancouver-Hudson's Bay

WOODLAND — Keaten Stansberry shot his best round of the season to lead Woodland to a varsity win over the Hudson’s Bay/Fort Vancouver co-op at Lewis River Golf Course, Tuesday. The Beavers beat the Bay/Fort co-op 164-244.
Stansberry birdied the par-4 first hole before suffering three consecutive bogies. He still turned in the best round of the day for the Beavers with a 3-over, 38.
Senior Dane Huddleston was uncharacteristically off his game for Woodland. Huddleston carded sevens on the fifth and six holes en route to a 5-over round of 40 over the par-35 front nine at the Beavers' home course.
Jake Sams shot a 7-over round of 42 and Teddy Dunmire carded a 44 to round out the Beavers varsity.
Woodland hosts R.A. Long at Lewis River on Thursday.
Mark Morris falls to Washougal
Mason Acker bested 11 other varsity golfers with a 2-over round of 37 to lead Washougal to a 160-166 win over Mark Morris at Mint Valley Golf Course, Tuesday.
Ian MacArthur fired a 4-over round of 39 to lead Mark Morris. Austin Lindquist and Caleb Stewart each carded 40’s while Broden Toney turned in a round of 47.
Washougal’s Brayden Kassel shot 40, Trenton Maddox carded a 41 and Jude King a 42 to round out its varsity side.
Mark Morris is off for a fortnight before striking up again for the 2A GSHL Tournament at Hockinson on Oct. 17.