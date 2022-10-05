 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High School Boys Golf Roundup: Stansberry leads Woodland to big win over Fort Vancouver-Hudson's Bay

Keaten Stansberry Woodland Golf

Woodland golfer Keaten Stansberry tees off on the fifth hole during Wednesday's jamboree event held at Mint Valley Golf Course.

 Anthony Dion

WOODLAND — Keaten Stansberry shot his best round of the season to lead Woodland to a varsity win over the Hudson’s Bay/Fort Vancouver co-op at Lewis River Golf Course, Tuesday. The Beavers beat the Bay/Fort co-op 164-244.

Stansberry birdied the par-4 first hole before suffering three consecutive bogies. He still turned in the best round of the day for the Beavers with a 3-over, 38.

Senior Dane Huddleston was uncharacteristically off his game for Woodland. Huddleston carded sevens on the fifth and six holes en route to a 5-over round of 40 over the par-35 front nine at the Beavers' home course.

Jake Sams shot a 7-over round of 42 and Teddy Dunmire carded a 44 to round out the Beavers varsity.

Woodland hosts R.A. Long at Lewis River on Thursday.

Mark Morris falls to Washougal

People are also reading…

Mason Acker bested 11 other varsity golfers with a 2-over round of 37 to lead Washougal to a 160-166 win over Mark Morris at Mint Valley Golf Course, Tuesday.

Ian MacArthur fired a 4-over round of 39 to lead Mark Morris. Austin Lindquist and Caleb Stewart each carded 40’s while Broden Toney turned in a round of 47.

Washougal’s Brayden Kassel shot 40, Trenton Maddox carded a 41 and Jude King a 42 to round out its varsity side.

Mark Morris is off for a fortnight before striking up again for the 2A GSHL Tournament at Hockinson on Oct. 17.

