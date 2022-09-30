High School Boys Golf Roundup: Mark Morris takes rivalry round over R.A. Long

R.A. Long hosted the rivalry match against Mark Morris at Mint Valley Golf Course, Thursday afternoon, although they were unable to field a complete varsity roster to compete in team play. Without a qualifying opponent the Monarchs emerged victorious with a team score of 169 in the 2A Greater St. Helens League affair.
Austin Lindquist led Mark Morris with a 5-over round of 40. Lindquist was joined by three Monarchs teammates who all had rounds of 43 – Caleb Stewart, Ian MacArthur and Broden Toney.
R.A. Long’s Jay Nickerson had the low round of the day, shooting a 1-under 34. Lumberjacks sophomore Riley Coleman shot a 39 and Kian White, R.A. Long’s only other golfer to compete, carded a 56.
R.A. Long is set to face Woodland at Lewis River on Thursday.
Mark Morris is scheduled to host Washougal on Tuesday.
People are also reading…
Kelso enjoys Evergreen win
VANCOUVER — Rex Burt shot a 3-over 37 at Fairway Village to lead Kelso to a team win over Evergreen, Thursday, in 3A GSHL boys golf action.
Landen Patterson shot a 40 and Gunner Burt shot a 41 as Kelso beat Evergreen 161 to 213.
Kade Keesee rounded out Kelso’s varsity scoring with a 43. Evergreen’s golfers were led by Austin Edwards who shot an 8-over 42.
Kelso is scheduled to host Mountain View next Wednesday.