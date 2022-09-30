 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
Prep Boys Golf Roundup

High School Boys Golf Roundup: Mark Morris takes rivalry round over R.A. Long

  • 0
Golf Stock

A lonely bag sits on the fairway.

 The Daily News

R.A. Long hosted the rivalry match against Mark Morris at Mint Valley Golf Course, Thursday afternoon, although they were unable to field a complete varsity roster to compete in team play. Without a qualifying opponent the Monarchs emerged victorious with a team score of 169 in the 2A Greater St. Helens League affair.

Austin Lindquist led Mark Morris with a 5-over round of 40. Lindquist was joined by three Monarchs teammates who all had rounds of 43 – Caleb Stewart, Ian MacArthur and Broden Toney.

R.A. Long’s Jay Nickerson had the low round of the day, shooting a 1-under 34. Lumberjacks sophomore Riley Coleman shot a 39 and Kian White, R.A. Long’s only other golfer to compete, carded a 56.

R.A. Long is set to face Woodland at Lewis River on Thursday.

Mark Morris is scheduled to host Washougal on Tuesday.

People are also reading…

Kelso enjoys Evergreen win

VANCOUVER — Rex Burt shot a 3-over 37 at Fairway Village to lead Kelso to a team win over Evergreen, Thursday, in 3A GSHL boys golf action.

Landen Patterson shot a 40 and Gunner Burt shot a 41 as Kelso beat Evergreen 161 to 213.

Kade Keesee rounded out Kelso’s varsity scoring with a 43. Evergreen’s golfers were led by Austin Edwards who shot an 8-over 42.

Kelso is scheduled to host Mountain View next Wednesday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

High School Volleyball: Kalama head coach Jeni O'Neil set to resign at end of season

High School Volleyball: Kalama head coach Jeni O'Neil set to resign at end of season

Kalama head coach Jeni O’Neil is calling it a career. The 15-year head coach of the Chinooks volleyball squad announced the 2022 season will be her last coaching Kalama volleyball.

O’Neil has been a stalwart leader and constant winner at Kalama. She  delivered eight league titles, seven district titles and a 2016 State title over the course of her 15-year run.

Growing Games: Pickleball takes root in Longview, young and old lobby for more courts

Growing Games: Pickleball takes root in Longview, young and old lobby for more courts

Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the United States two years running. Now at 4.8 million players nationwide according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association, a growth of 40 percent over the last two years. Here in Longview, 96 people are members of the Longview Pickleball Club which needs more infrastructure to meet the growing demand.

Watch Now: Related Video

Denmark unveils protests shirts for World Cup in Qatar

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News