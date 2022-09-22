High School Boys Golf: Kelso hangs on for win over R.A. Long on mint greens

Neither team played its best golf of the season, but the rules of the game dictate that somebody had to be the winner as Kelso came out ahead of R.A. Long 181-183, Wednesday, in a non-league boys golf affair at Mint Valley.

“With (the) lack of rain we’ve had so far this year the course is still playing fairly fast,” R.A. Long coach Jesse Ehrlich said.

Riley Coleman fired a one-over par round of 36 for R.A. Long to earn match medalist honors. However, a more balanced effort from the Hilanders was just enough to salvage the win.

“(R.A. Long) played well and we are still struggling managing the golf course,” Kelso coach Pat Connors said. “

Rex and Gunnar Burt led Kelso with rounds of 42. Landen Patterson notched a 48 and Soren Guttormsen carded a 49 to round out the Hilanders’ varsity scoring.

Those scores were enough for the win in the cross-river match that was thrown together earlier this week to fill in for an empty spot on the schedule. However, some questionable decision making left the Hilanders head honcho hoping for improvements going forward.

“We really need to understand that giving ourselves a chance to make par is okay,” Connors said. “We seem to always try to make the improbable shot. We need to keep it simple.”

For R.A. Long, Coleman’s season-best round was a shot in the arm as they look to get momentum trending in the right direction.

“It was Riley’s best performance of the season so far,” Ehrlich said. “I knew he was close, we just needed things to line up and they did today.”

Jay Nickerson backed up Coleman with a round of 40, while Julian Claypool carded a 44. Kian White capped the Jacks’ scoring with a 63.

“Unfortunately I only have four varsity players this year but I do have a couple of JV players that are showing some potential,” Ehrlich said. “I’m hoping they will be ready by the end of the season to move up to the varsity team.”

As for Kelso’s junior varsity contingent, Kade Keesee led the way at Mint Valley with a round of 46.

Kelso is set to host Prairie at Three Rivers Golf Course next Tuesday.

R.A. Long was set to host Fort Vancouver and Hudson’s Bay at Mint Valley on Thursday.