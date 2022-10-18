High School Boys Golf: Huddleston finishes second at 2A GSHL tournament

WASHOUGAL — Boys golf teams from the 2A Greater St. Helens League converged on Orchard Hills Golf Course on Monday for their end of the season tournament as part of final preparations before Districts begin next week.

Jack Kendrick of Columbia River set the pace with a round of 71 on the day. The Rapids also took the team title with ease by notching 94 points as Ian Schoonmaker (75/3rd) and Noah Larson (79/6th) also finished in the top ten. Washougal finished in second place as a team with 75 points and Woodland finished in third with 48 team points.

In addition to determining the league champion, the tournament acts as a qualifier to the district tournament for players whose regular season average did not make the cut.

Dane Huddleston led the Beavers with a round of 72 that was good enough for second place in the tournament.

Jay Nickerson of R.A. Long finished in fourth place with a round of 76. Fellow Lumberjack Riley Coleman managed a 10th place finish with a round of 83. The Jacks finished in fourth place as a team with 35 points.

Mark Morris had two golfers in the top twenty but wound up in last place in team points. Austin Lindquist led the Monarchs with a round of 89 that was good enough for 17th place. Ian MacArthur finished in 20th with a score of 90. Caleb Stewart carded a 93 for MM, while Broden Toney finished on 94. Fellow Monarchs Beau Jensen and Henry each managed to remain in double digits with twin rounds of 99.

“We did not play our best by any means, but it was a good opportunity to see an unfamiliar course,” Mark Morris coach Kim Ulman said. “Hopefully this helps for next week’s district tournament.”