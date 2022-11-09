High School Bowling Roundup: R.A. Long logs a win at Hudson’s Bay

VANCOUVER — The Lumberjills looked right at home on the hardwoods Wednesday, taking out Hudson’s bay 2065-1820 in a 2A GSHL girls bowling match.

Ava Rodman led the way for R.A. Long with a 394 series that included a score of 235 in her second game.

It was the first win in the Lumberjills’ second try in the young season.

“Ava Rodman is really starting to settle in as the foundation of the varsity,” R.A. Long coach Shane Berridge said. “She threw the ball great in game two and kept us out in front before the team finished with two beautiful baker games to close out the win.”

MJ Westmoorland led the Eagles with a 376 series.

Jade Walter rolled a 364 series for R.A. Long with a high of 207 in her first game. Hailey Wright tallied a score of 327 over the two games and Lily Mattison finished on 314 for the Jills.

“The girls really bounced back nice tonight against Bay,” Berridge added. “It was also nice to start on a good note away from home; Almost a 400 pin improvement from our first away match last year.

Charlene Smith rounded out the Lumberjills’ card with a series score of 251. R.A. Long won both baker games, taking the first round 231-118 and then capping off the night with a 184-158 victory.

And that’s not all the Lumberjills’ alley boss is excited about.

“Freshman Kaeos Lender-Aberle threw the ball really well for JV with (game of) 149-150," Berridge noted. "She is next in line for Varsity reps in the coming weeks."

R.A Long (1-1) will be back on the lanes Tuesday at Ridgefield.

Kelso greenhorns get seasoned at Evergreen

VANCOUVER — The Kelso girls bowling team picked up some much needed experience Wednesday, even as they fell 1767-1368 to a seasoned Evergreen side at Big Al’s bowling alley. losing 1767-1368.

“Evergreen is a tough team to beat, and they showed that today as they had control of the match from the beginning,” said Kelso coach Justin Fugleberg

The Plainsmen were anchored by Kierra Wilcox who rolled a 390 series with a match-high of 201 in game one.

Meanwhile, last year’s State runner up started off uncharacteristically off line for Kelso.

“Emily Strehle, our anchor, struggled in the first game but she made some adjustments and found her groove in the second game to bowl a 188 for a 330 series,” Fugleberg said.

Lindsay Walker was next in line for Kelso with a 313 series that included a 162 in her first round. Fugleberg noted that Walker picked up a 5-7 split twice while picking up her high score.

Kelso’s Maddy Wood topped out at 113 on the way to a 219 series and Bre Foster came up two pins shy of triple digits in the second frame.

“Picking simple spares and capitalizing on them is something we will need to work on as a team,” Fugleberg said.

Kelso (0-2) will be back at Big Al’s on Monday to take on Mountain View.