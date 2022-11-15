High School Bowling Roundup: Kelso cashes in first win at Mountain View

VANCOUVER — The Hilanders had a good time at Big Al’s on Monday when they secured their first win of the season with a 1497-1430 win over Mountain View in 3A Greater St. Helens League bowling action.

Kelso had to battle down the stretch to secure the victory, but came up clutch when it mattered most.

“First win of the season always feels good,” Kelso coach Justin Fugleberg said. “Much like us, Mountain View is an inexperienced team having only one bowler return from last season. We had no idea how this match would go, but it turned into a fun battle all the way to the last baker game.”

After winning the first game 620-589 the Hilanders dropped the second round 612-618. The Thunder then ran off with a 144-116 win in the first baker game to leave Kelso looking up at Mountain View for the first time all evening.

“We were down by three pins after the first baker game and the girls really came together for the second game,” Fugleberg said.

That effort consisted of five strikes and three spares to notch a decisive 149-79 victory in the final baker match.

Kelso’s co-captains led the way in the win with Emily Strehle rolling a match-high series of 364. Linsday Walker backed that up with a combined score of 281.

Maddy Wood added a score of 214 in the win while Bre Foster managed an average of 103 over both games.

Mountain View was led by its lone returning player, Mya Nguyn, who rolled a combined score of 278.

“I look forward to our rematch with Mountain View later in the season to see how the growth in both teams turns out,” Fugleberg said. “It should be another fun match.”

Kelso (1-2) will be back on the lanes on Monday against Skyview at Hazel Dell Lanes.

Lumberjills leave Spudders in the dust

VANCOUVER — R.A. Long put on a show at Hazel Dell Lanes on Monday with a 1997-1624 victory over Ridgefield in a 2A Greater St. Helens League bowling match.

The Lumberjills top three bowlers posted higher scores than the Spudders’ best as they ran away with the victory.

“Jade Walters and Hailey Wright both (had) really nice games for us today, but Ava Rodman is really starting to get comfortable in the role of captain,” RAL coach Shane Berridge said.

Wright rolled a 368 on the back of a 206 score to open her night. After a relatively slow start Walters turned it on in the second game with a match-high score of 234 to finish on 405.

Rodman led the way for the Jills with a combined score of 426 that included a round of 216 in the first game.

“She looked the most confident I've ever seen her at Hazel Dell today,” Berridge said of Rodman. “ I don't think she threw a bad shot across two games. She's hitting her stride right at the right time with the first of three Civil War matchups on Wednesday.”

Ridgefield was led by Loran Jimenez and her combined score of 344.

R.A. Long will take on Mark Morris at Triangle Bowl on Wednesday starting at 3 p.m.

Monarchs fall to Columbia River

VANCOUVER — Mark Morris couldn’t match the Rapids on Monday in a 1882-1662 loss to Columbia River in a 2A GSHL bowling match at Hazel Dell Lanes.

Mahaila Perkins led all bowlers with a match-high round of 193 for the Monarchs in the second game. She finished with a combined score of 382.

Alex Perkins finished on 253 in the loss while Adyson Baxter rolled a combined score of 255 for Mark Morris.

The Monarchs will face R.A. Long on Wednesday at Triangle Bowl starting at 3 p.m.