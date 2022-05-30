High School Baseball: Twenty-three local Senior All-Stars to take over LCC for one night

Just days after the end of the high school baseball season, and with echoes of the NWAC Championship tournament still ringing off the barn at Story Field the field, Lower Columbia College is set to host some of the best preps from around the area for the 2022 Senior All-Star Game.

The 8-inning game is set to begin at 5 p.m., Wednesday on the LCC campus. The 44th annual gathering of the top senior talent from Southwest Washington serves as a feeder game to the All-State series that will take place in Yakima on July 25-26.

“The players were selected from nominations submitted by area high school coaches,” explained Joe Bair, the Senior All-Star Game director. “Jesse Benedetti and his crew do a great job of putting on the All State Series.”

Rosters for the game include familiar faces from around the greater Lower Columbia and Chehalis drainages, including seven players from Kelso and seven from Longview. All together, there are 23 ballplayers from The Daily News coverage area listed on the Senior All-Star Game rosters.

Admission to the game is set at $5 for adults and $3 for children and seniors. Additional information on the All-State series can be found online at allstatebaseball.com.

AMERICANS

Noah Imboden, Kalama

Riley Kirk, Kelso

Asa Ingle, Adna

Eddie Gould, Toutle Lake

Logan Moore, W.F. West

Joe Strange, Naselle

Corbin Jensen, Mark Morris

Mason Miller, Toledo

Carson Ryf, Kelso

Jeremy Larson, Onalaska

Chance Muller, Adna

Conor Gilreath, Toledo

Todd Tabor, Kalama

Carson Ness, Mark Morris

Jackson Toms, Kelso

Ethan Gonzalez, Rainier (WA)

NATIONALS

Tony Groninger, Rochester

Scott Burdick, Napavine

Canyon Rader, Kelso

Jaxon Eaton, Mark Morris

Gavin Parker, Napavine

Stephen Rooklidge, R.A. Long

Landon Hawes, Rochester

Carson Allen, Mark Morris

Jaden Anderson, Mark Morris

Israel Rutherford, R.A. Long

Hunter Letteer, Kelso

Ethan Camerson, Onalaska

Ben Muraski, Kelso

Keatson Fisher, Kalama

Dylan Mills, Kalama

Carter Gaston, Kelso

Fisher Wassell, Toutle Lake

