High School Baseball: Twenty-three local Senior All-Stars to take over LCC for one night

Just days after the end of the high school baseball season, and with echoes of the NWAC Championship tournament still ringing off the barn at Story Field the field, Lower Columbia College is set to host some of the best preps from around the area for the 2022 Senior All-Star Game.
The 8-inning game is set to begin at 5 p.m., Wednesday on the LCC campus. The 44th annual gathering of the top senior talent from Southwest Washington serves as a feeder game to the All-State series that will take place in Yakima on July 25-26.
“The players were selected from nominations submitted by area high school coaches,” explained Joe Bair, the Senior All-Star Game director. “Jesse Benedetti and his crew do a great job of putting on the All State Series.”
Rosters for the game include familiar faces from around the greater Lower Columbia and Chehalis drainages, including seven players from Kelso and seven from Longview. All together, there are 23 ballplayers from The Daily News coverage area listed on the Senior All-Star Game rosters.
Admission to the game is set at $5 for adults and $3 for children and seniors. Additional information on the All-State series can be found online at allstatebaseball.com.
AMERICANS
Noah Imboden, Kalama
Riley Kirk, Kelso
Asa Ingle, Adna
Eddie Gould, Toutle Lake
Logan Moore, W.F. West
Joe Strange, Naselle
Corbin Jensen, Mark Morris
Mason Miller, Toledo
Carson Ryf, Kelso
Jeremy Larson, Onalaska
Chance Muller, Adna
Conor Gilreath, Toledo
Todd Tabor, Kalama
Carson Ness, Mark Morris
Jackson Toms, Kelso
Ethan Gonzalez, Rainier (WA)
NATIONALS
Tony Groninger, Rochester
Scott Burdick, Napavine
Canyon Rader, Kelso
Jaxon Eaton, Mark Morris
Gavin Parker, Napavine
Stephen Rooklidge, R.A. Long
Landon Hawes, Rochester
Carson Allen, Mark Morris
Jaden Anderson, Mark Morris
Israel Rutherford, R.A. Long
Hunter Letteer, Kelso
Ethan Camerson, Onalaska
Ben Muraski, Kelso
Keatson Fisher, Kalama
Dylan Mills, Kalama
Carter Gaston, Kelso
Fisher Wassell, Toutle Lake