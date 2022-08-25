 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High School Baseball

High School Baseball: Locals picked for WSBCA All-State baseball lineup

Jackson Toms Kelso Baseball

Kelso pitcher Jackson Toms fires a strike to a Stanwood batter on Tuesday, May 17, at Rister Stadium in Kelso. 

 Ryan Peerboom The Daily News

The Washington State Baseball Coaches Association finally got around to announcing its All-State teams from the 2022 season and there’s an impressive collection of locals on the list.

The Daily News’ All-Area Player of the Year and Cy Young award winners both landed on their respective All-State teams, along with players from nearly every local classification. The 1A ranks were the only level without local All-State representation.

Kelso’s Jackson Toms, the TDN Player of the Year, was the only local to land on the 3A All-State team. During his senior season Toms compiled a .353 batting average while driving in 31 runs and wnet 4-2 with three saves on the hill as the Hilanders put together a deep playoff run.

Mark Morris put two players on the 2A All-State list with Dossen Morrow and Stephen Hammergren getting the nod. Morrow, a sophomore, hit .365 with three home runs and Hammergren, a junior, hit .452. Hammergren, a future LCC Red Devil, also went 3-0 with three saves while notching 44 strikeouts over 30 innings of work on the bump.

Toutle Lake’s ace, and the TDN All-Area Cy Young hurler, Jackson Cox headlined the 1B/2B All-State team. Cox, who is now a member of the Colorado Rockies organization after being selected with the 50th pick in the MLB draft, turned in a perfect 0.00 ERA while surrendering just 19 hits over 48 innings. In his senior campaign Cox went 6-1 on the season while striking out 107 batters. He also hit .359 with two home runs as the Ducks came within one rainstorm of a State championship.

Fellow Fighting Duck, sophomore Zach Swanson, also landed on the list thanks to his contributions at the plate and on the bump. The Oregon State commit went 5-0 with 71 strikeouts while hitting .333 in his trips to the plate.

Kalama’s Keaton Fisher went 4-1 with 67 strikeouts in 41 innings and hit .381 with two home runs in his senior season. Fellow Chinook Noah Imboden landed on the All-State list with an ERA of 0.72 and a record of 5-1. The senior southpaw Lower Columbia College commit held batters to a .120 average and struck out 110 batters over 57 ⅔ innings.

Caden Schultz of Toledo earned his place on the squad primarily through his pitching efforts, picking up four wins while striking out 88 batters in 46 ⅔ innings. During his sophomore season also hit .350 in his turns at the plate.

The State champion Naselle Comets put three players on the WSBCA All-State team. Kolton Lindstrom led the way to the title with an ERA of 0.84 while striking out 72 batters over 41 ⅓ innings. Lindstrom also hit .531 with a home run and 25 RBIs in a 16-game junior season.

Naselle’s Jason Harmon helped to hoist the big trophy by hitting .375 with 21 RBIs in his senior season. Jack Strange led the Comets offense with a .483 batting average and 27 runs scored in the rain shortened sophomore campaign.

WSBCA All-State Teams

3A

Tyler Alm Mt. Spokane P 12

Brady Altman Gig Harbor 1B 11

Hunter Bennett Peninsula P 12

Justin Brennan Lakes UTIL 12

Leyon Cammantigue Lynnwood P 12

Brennan Carbonell Bonney Lake OF/P 12

Mateo Castro Central Kitsap OF 11

Carson Coffield Mt. Spokane P 12

Garrett Copper Central Kitsap OF 11

Jaxson Davis Mt. Spokane OF/1B 12

Danny Dickinson Kennewick SS 12

Chance Doughty River Ridge OF 12

Cameron Duggan Bonney Lake SS 12

Brandon Faire University OF/1B 12

Jacob Gabler Edmonds-Woodway P 12

Brett Hggerty North Thurston P 11

Nainoa Hall Lincoln (Seattle) OF 12

Kyle Hammer Snohomish P 11

Jace hampson Lynnwood SS 10

Bjorn Johnson Lincoln (Seattle) P/1B 11

Carson Jones Walla Walla P/OF 12

Payton Knowles Peninsula SS 11

Nic Leowandowski Bonney Lake 1B/P 12

Leyton Lind Kennewick P 10

Rico Longo University SS/P 12

Dom Longo University UTIL 11

Adison Mattix Mountlake Terrace P 12

Gibby Marshall-Inman Edmonds-Woodway 1B/P 12

Max Martin Southridge OF 11

Cooper McBride Arlington P/OF 11

Kaleb McNeely Timberline C 11

Xavier Neyens Mt. Vernon UTIL 10

Chance Oldham Kennewick 2B 12

Jayden Ripplemeyer Mountain View P 12

JR Ritchie Bainbridge P 12

Franco Segura Timberline OF 12

Gavin Sheets Peninsula P 10

Jackson Toms Kelso P/3B 12

Royce Vandine Chiawana C 12

Reese Walling Prairie OF/1B

12 Dayton Wells Mead P/ 12

Gavin Yoder Silas UTIL 11

2A

Coach of the Year: Stephen Donohue, Columbia River

Player of the Year: Sam Boyle, Columbia River

Drake Anderson Enumclaw P/OF 12

Colton Bower North Kitsap C 12

Sam Boyle Columbia River P 12

Brock Bunker WF West INF 12

Grant Chapman Selah C/INF 11

Chase Cretti Fife SS 12

Adam Deeney Columbia River C 12

Sheldon Egger Cedarcrest P 12

Ryker Fourtier Ellensburg P 12

Gavin Fugate WF West UTIL 11

Andre Garza Othello INF 12

Riley Gibson Ellensburg OF 12

Jackson Gore North Kitsap DH 11

Caleb Gray West Valley (Spokane) 1B/C 12

Garet Hagy Ephrata UTIL 12

Stephen Hammergren Mark Morris OF/P 11

Jordan Hanson Tumwater P 12

Landon Hatchett Ferndale 1B 11

Bryce Johnson Meridian OF/P 12

Tyson Laugen Ephrata INF 12

Cole Linder Cedarcrest SS/3B/1B 12

Logan Moore WF West OF/P 12

Staley Moore Anacortes P 11

Dossen Morrow Mark Morris 1B 10

Duke Ohligslager Lynden INF 12

Brayden Oram Tumwater INF 12

Jaiden Orchard Fife C/3B 12

Ryan Orr Tumwater P 12

Alex Overbay Tumwater P/1B 12

Chris Parkin Columbia River INF/P 10

Eian Peralta Selah P 10

Aidan Rady Steilacoom P/OF 12

Winston Roberts Ephrata P 12

Matthew Sauve Grandview 3B/1B 12

Carter Seely Selah P 11

Lane Simonsen Lynden P 10

Cade Slayton Lynden OF/C 12

Blake Smith Tumwater P 12

Casey Struckmeier Columbia River P/INF 12

Brendan Wagner Shelton INF 12

Dylan Watts Enumclaw C 12

1B/2B

Coach of the Year: Todd Phillips, Brewster

Carson Boesel Okanogan P/3B 11

Jackson Cox Toutle Lake P 12

Ashton Demarest Napavine UTIL 10

Cody Ells Asotin UTIL 8

Gavin Ells Asotin INF/P 10

Keaton Fisher Kalama INF/P 12

Gunner Graves Kettle Falls P 12

Jason Harmon Naselle OF 12

Scott Hillborn Coupeville INF/P 11

Noah Imboden Kalama P/OF 12

Clayton Jeanneret Chewelah C 12

Easton Kolb Mossyrock INF 9

Keegan Kolb Mossyrock OF 11

Kolton Lindstrom Naselle P/C 11

James Macrae Chewelah P/SS 12

Gavin Parker Napavine OF/P 12

Tristan Percival Adna OF 10

Nathan Posenjak Friday Harbor SS/P 10

Tyler Schertenleib Brewster P/INF 11

Caden Schultz Toledo P/OF 10

Jesse Stewart Darrington P/SS 11

Jack Strange Naselle OF 10

Zach Swanson Toutle Lake P 10

Reese Vassar Brewster P 11

Hawthorne Wolf Coupeville OF/P 12

AJ Woodward Brewster P 12

