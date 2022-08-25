High School Baseball: Locals picked for WSBCA All-State baseball lineup

The Washington State Baseball Coaches Association finally got around to announcing its All-State teams from the 2022 season and there’s an impressive collection of locals on the list.

The Daily News’ All-Area Player of the Year and Cy Young award winners both landed on their respective All-State teams, along with players from nearly every local classification. The 1A ranks were the only level without local All-State representation.

Kelso’s Jackson Toms, the TDN Player of the Year, was the only local to land on the 3A All-State team. During his senior season Toms compiled a .353 batting average while driving in 31 runs and wnet 4-2 with three saves on the hill as the Hilanders put together a deep playoff run.

Mark Morris put two players on the 2A All-State list with Dossen Morrow and Stephen Hammergren getting the nod. Morrow, a sophomore, hit .365 with three home runs and Hammergren, a junior, hit .452. Hammergren, a future LCC Red Devil, also went 3-0 with three saves while notching 44 strikeouts over 30 innings of work on the bump.

Toutle Lake’s ace, and the TDN All-Area Cy Young hurler, Jackson Cox headlined the 1B/2B All-State team. Cox, who is now a member of the Colorado Rockies organization after being selected with the 50th pick in the MLB draft, turned in a perfect 0.00 ERA while surrendering just 19 hits over 48 innings. In his senior campaign Cox went 6-1 on the season while striking out 107 batters. He also hit .359 with two home runs as the Ducks came within one rainstorm of a State championship.

Fellow Fighting Duck, sophomore Zach Swanson, also landed on the list thanks to his contributions at the plate and on the bump. The Oregon State commit went 5-0 with 71 strikeouts while hitting .333 in his trips to the plate.

Kalama’s Keaton Fisher went 4-1 with 67 strikeouts in 41 innings and hit .381 with two home runs in his senior season. Fellow Chinook Noah Imboden landed on the All-State list with an ERA of 0.72 and a record of 5-1. The senior southpaw Lower Columbia College commit held batters to a .120 average and struck out 110 batters over 57 ⅔ innings.

Caden Schultz of Toledo earned his place on the squad primarily through his pitching efforts, picking up four wins while striking out 88 batters in 46 ⅔ innings. During his sophomore season also hit .350 in his turns at the plate.

The State champion Naselle Comets put three players on the WSBCA All-State team. Kolton Lindstrom led the way to the title with an ERA of 0.84 while striking out 72 batters over 41 ⅓ innings. Lindstrom also hit .531 with a home run and 25 RBIs in a 16-game junior season.

Naselle’s Jason Harmon helped to hoist the big trophy by hitting .375 with 21 RBIs in his senior season. Jack Strange led the Comets offense with a .483 batting average and 27 runs scored in the rain shortened sophomore campaign.