High School Baseball: Central 2B League All-Stars headed to Story Field

The Central 2B League All-Star game is coming to Longview on Saturday with the best players from the state’s toughest pound-for-pound league slated to square off at Story Field.
The game represents the latest in a string of high profile contests on the Lower Columbia College campus. Last weekend and earlier this week the NWAC Championships were held on their traditional stomping grounds at Story Field, and on Wednesday the Southwest Washington Senior All-Star Game was set to take its turn in the evening shadows of the big green barn in centerfield.
On Saturday at noon the boys of spring from the C2BL will take their turn on the collegiate turf. Players selected to play in the game include the best of the best from Kalama, Wahkiakum, Toledo and Toutle Lake.
The game is a showcase for players from some of the smaller schools in the area who feel they are often overlooked or disregarded solely based on the size of town they call home.
“We are absolutely the worst of the worst. What those big schools tell you is true,” Kalama coach and event organizer Brandon Walker said in jest. “Our pitchers could never compete at their ungodly level.”
This will be the second annual C2BL All-Star game. The event was founded in 2019 before COVID put a pause on the spectacle for two years.
The C2BL All-Star Game is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. at Story Field. There is no admission to attend the game.
“We are 2B, there wouldn't be anyone to show up if we charged,” Walker said, doubling down on his sarcasm.
TEAM EVERGREENS
Tristan Percival, Adna
Chance Muller, Adna
Dylan Mills, Kalama
Kaden Stariha, Kalama
Jack Doerty, Kalama
Ashton Demarest, Napavine
Conner Holmes, Napavine
Jeremy Larson, Onalaska
Ethan Camron, Onalaska
Bleu Arron, Morton-White Pass
Caiden Schultz, Toledo
Geoffrey Glass, Toledo
Eddie Gould, Toutle Lake
TEAM MOUNTAINS
Asher Guerrero, Adna
Keaton Fisher, Kalama
Todd Tabor, Kalama
Gavin McBride, Kalama
Noah Imboden, Kalama
Austin Chapman, Napavine
Ethan Gonzales, Rainier (WA)
Conor Gilreath, Toledo
Mason Miller, Toledo
Fisher Wassell, Toutle Lake
Camden Whatley, Toutle Lake
Dominic Curl, Wahkiakum
Tanner Collupy, Wahkiakum