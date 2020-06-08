Heritage Women’s Scramble canceled because of COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This summer golfers from around the region were set to hit the well-manicured dredge spoils at Three Rivers Golf Course in order to participate in the 15th annual Heritage Bank Women’s Scramble charity tournament. Instead, the Heritage Scramble has become the latest collateral damage caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Unfortunately. our women’s association has decided to cancel it for the season due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” wrote Three Rivers Women’s Golf Association president, Patti Humpla, in an email to The Daily News. “We don’t want to put our participants, the staff at Three Rivers or ourselves at risk.”

The tournament had already been pushed back twice, with the final proposal calling for tee times to start on Aug. 19. Those changes were made in an effort to increase the odds of hosting the charity golf tournament without any safety concerns to cast a shadow over the event. The decision to call the tournament off entirely was announced last week.

“You can’t just keep moving stuff,” Humpla explained over the phone. “People have to make plans to travel. They come from all over.”

The event draws at least 100 golfers each year. The high water mark for turnout has been set at 128 women who showed up to show their support for local charities.