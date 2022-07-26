Heritage Bank Women's Scramble keeps golfers swinging for charity

For more than a decade women from around the area have converged on the well coiffed greens at Three Rivers Golf Course in Kelso to see who can swing it best. This year was no different as 94 women combined to make 47 teams at the Heritage Bank Women’s Scramble last weekend.

The Heritage Bank Women’s Scramble is a charity event. Spoils from the tournament are donated to local charities selected by the tournament’s board of directors.

“In past years, we have been able to donate from $1000 to $1,500 to at least three charities, except the COVID years where we used our reserve to make smaller donations,” event organizer Dot Joslin explained.

Out among the assorted sand traps and doglegs, the quality of golf once again matched the integrity of the charitable endeavor.

In the A Flight, the bracket with the lowest combined handicap, Annette Reno and Annette Seydel took first prize in gross scoring with a round of 146. Jackie Evenson and Debbie Everly finished second with a score of 148, while Pat Emrich and Darlene Moen placed third with a round of 149.

By net scoring rules the champion team in the A Flight was K.C. Lewis and Suzette Blackstone who finished with a score of 117. Second place was a three way tie between Youngoak Hwang and Sandy Brown, Pam Pittelko and Marshia Bauman, and Bev Frank and Barb Stormo, who all finished on 122.

Team handicaps in the A Flight ranged from 11 to 21 and the team handicap was equal to half of the combined handicap between the two players. If the difference between the two players’ handicaps was greater than 10 strokes then the higher handicap was reduced to match the tournament criteria.

In the B Flight, Brenda Brosseau and Kathy Kallunki finished first in gross scoring with a round of 160. By net scoring criteria Kathy Nelson and Diane Kirchner took the top prize with a score of 113. Linda Stewart and Kathy Sorgenfrei finished one shot off the pace, while June Moran and Patty Reichert came in at 115.

Top honors in the C Flight for gross scoring went to Peggy Connors and Sheelagh Verrill after they finished on 175. Rene’ Daeda and Georgi Chapman settled for a silver finish with a score of 177. Susan Remund and Joan Hodgin finished first by net scoring with a round of 111.

“As you can see, all the flights were very competitive in their own division,” Joslin said. “A Flight had some really fine players.”