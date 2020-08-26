Harvest Classic Run/Walk goes virtual

After forty years of hitting the gravel and pavement around Longview the Harvest Classic Run/Walk is headed to the realm of virtual reality this year.
The fundraising “race” was founded in 1980 and has since raised $160,000 to help feed hungry residents of Southwest Washington. This year, though, COVID-19 has brought a temporary end to the gathering as organizers make concessions in the name of public safety.
The 41st annual Harvest Classic Run/Walk will be pushed online where participants can make their way through a five kilometer or 10 kilometer “course”. The distance can be covered any time between October 3-10 and racers can report their times electronically.
Under normal circumstances the races would begin near Life Works on New York Street. The 5K route would then follow Vandercook Way to 14th Avenue, take an out-and-back behind the YMCA, and then follow Douglass Street back toward 7th Avenue. Meanwhile, the typical 10K route would start at Life Works and then follow 14th Avenue to Douglass Street before heading toward Kessler Boulevard for a lap around the north end of Lake Sacajawea before using Louisiana Street to loop back to the finish line.
This year, though, runners/walkers can “pick any route they want and then send us their times” noted race director, Kevin Rentner.
Rentner, who doubles as the cross-country coach at Three Rivers Christian school, added that, “In theory we could have anyone in the world running this race this year.”
Rentner added that several teams of middle school and high school runners typically participate and he expects that tradition to continue. Those prep runners will have their times recorded and displayed by Athletic.net.
Participants who complete the course will be awarded a commemorative number bib, a wooden medallion, and a finisher’s certificate for their efforts. Those items will be shipped to individual home addresses, and event t-shirts will also be available for purchase.
Rentner explained that the Harvest Classic board of directors had set a deadline of Aug. 15 to make a determination on the status of the race. With Cowlitz County stuck in Phase 2 of the reopening plan, and a pause on advancement in phase status, organizers were forced to skip over theri original plan, and a variety of backup options, before settling on the virtual race.
“We set a deadline of the 15th of August. That deadline came and that’s where we are,” Rentner explained.
The Harvest Classic Run/Walk is considered the oldest foot race for charity in Southwest Washington. The event is organized by the Longview Early Edition Rotary. Proceeds from the event go to support CAP’s HELP Warehouse, in addition to other local non-profit agencies. The CAP HELP Warehouse, a program affiliated with the Lower Columbia Community Action Program, has been the primary food collection and distribution center for food banks in Cowlitz and Wahkiakum counties since 1982.
The standard participation fee is $27 for adults. Student entry fees are $10, and t-shirts cost $15. Group discounts for entry fees will be offered for businesses and other organizations via the Harvest Classic “Corporate Challenge”.
Rentner noted that signups for the event have been slow so far this year, but he’s holding out hope that the community will get on board with the new format.
“Well, this is last-minute Longview so we always have too few registrations until the last minute. I’m sure a lot of people in the community were just waiting to see if we were going to go virtual or not,” Rentner said. ““This is too important for the community, especially during the pandemic. We need to support our HELP Warehouse.”
Additional information, including signup documents, can be found online at www.rotaryharvestclassic.org. Inquiries can be sent by email to harvestclassic@live.com.
