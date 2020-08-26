Harvest Classic Run/Walk goes virtual

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After forty years of hitting the gravel and pavement around Longview the Harvest Classic Run/Walk is headed to the realm of virtual reality this year.

The fundraising “race” was founded in 1980 and has since raised $160,000 to help feed hungry residents of Southwest Washington. This year, though, COVID-19 has brought a temporary end to the gathering as organizers make concessions in the name of public safety.

The 41st annual Harvest Classic Run/Walk will be pushed online where participants can make their way through a five kilometer or 10 kilometer “course”. The distance can be covered any time between October 3-10 and racers can report their times electronically.

Under normal circumstances the races would begin near Life Works on New York Street. The 5K route would then follow Vandercook Way to 14th Avenue, take an out-and-back behind the YMCA, and then follow Douglass Street back toward 7th Avenue. Meanwhile, the typical 10K route would start at Life Works and then follow 14th Avenue to Douglass Street before heading toward Kessler Boulevard for a lap around the north end of Lake Sacajawea before using Louisiana Street to loop back to the finish line.

This year, though, runners/walkers can “pick any route they want and then send us their times” noted race director, Kevin Rentner.