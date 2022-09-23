Growing Games: Pickleball takes root in Longview, young and old lobby for more courts

The unique sound rings across North American parks. It’s the sound of a paddle meeting a plastic ball, but it’s also the sound of more than four million people flocking to a relatively new sport that's grown faster than any on the continent over the last two years.

That's especially true here in Washington state, birthplace of the nation’s fastest growing sport. From Green Lake to Lake Chelan and to the heart of Longview's old westside where members of the Longview Pickleball Club meet at Vandercook Park to play, the sport with the funny name has rapidly taken root.

Dick Kirby is one of 96 members of the Longview Pickleball Club. The club meets regularly at the Vandercook Park to play and socialize with friends new, and old. He picked up the game four years ago as a replacement for racquetball and handball, two sports he can no longer muster the strength, nor the energy required to play despite a love for the competition.

In Pickleball, Kirby has found a suitable replacement to fulfill his hunger for sport, competition and a little exercise along the way. It’s a sport that checks all of the boxes in that regard without exacting the same physical toll of other racket sports.

“Racquetball and handball (were) a great workout,” Kirby said. “If you played an hour of racquetball, you knew you had a great workout.

More than the physical activity, though, Kirby was drawn by how social the game is.

“Pickleball is a social game. It’s not really about winning or losing, it’s about the exercise and the camaraderie," Kirby said. "Pickleball is really a social equalizer. You get doctors, lawyers, seniors, retired folks, (it) brings a lot of people together that you probably wouldn’t normally meet. I’ve met some really great friends that I would never have met (otherwise).”

Kirby, like many of the others, plays pickleball 4-5 times per week for an average of two hours a day. As has become habit, he was playing pickleball at Vandercook Park on Wednesday morning. He turned 90 on Thursday.

“I used to golf a lot and I found (pickleball) is a much better workout,” Kirby said. “I can play in the morning and have the rest of the day. It keeps me limber, or as limber as I can get at this point."

And for those who might be nursing or recovering from injuries it can be played at forgiving pace.

“It’s a great workout for me and it is for a lot of people. You’ll find people with bad knees, a replaced hip, things like that, they can still play pickleball,” Kirby added.

The Appeal

“My first impression of (pickleball) was ‘It’s an old-person sport,’” said Jennifer Wills, director of the Longview Parks and Recreation department. “I didn't think it was going to be as athletic as it is. I didn’t think I would sweat as much... I couldn’t believe how much I was sweating and running around.”

Aside from being less physically demanding on a player’s body, one of the major draws of the sport is how welcoming it is. It’s a game that can be played by anyone who can wield a paddle, allowing even those in wheelchairs to participate. It’s also incredibly easy to learn and the cost barrier is minimal. If you can’t get to a park where they loan paddles and a ball, you can buy your own paddle and ball for less than $10 at a second-hand store.

“I was just here with my mom who’s 69, and I can play a sport with my mom," Willis said. "There’s no other sport – maybe golf – that I can play with her and still be competitive. I think it’s inter-generational and that’s the beauty of it.”

Gene Teeters, president of the Longview Pickleball Club, noted that, "Anybody who steps on the court is going to have success right away,”

“Not like golf,” laughed Wills.

As the growth of the sport has taken off in recent years, sports industry officials are finding that among the draws for players is its inviting culture. There’s not an intimidating atmosphere that surrounds the sport. Games are short, typically 20 minutes long. And players range in age, gender, height, weight, strength and fitness level. It doesn’t require a 100 mph serve or the perfect swing to participate.

“It helps, too, for new players to not be intimidated,” Wills said. “Being a welcoming sport so that people feel comfortable coming and playing.”

The Rules

Once described by Bill Gates – a player of the sport for more than 50 years – as a mashup of tennis, badminton and ping pong, the game combines a lined court and short net (shorter than that of a standard tennis net) with a paddle (about twice as large as a ping pong paddle made of wood or a composite material) and a plastic ball (a little harder than the similarly shaped wiffle ball).

Just like the three sports Gates mentioned, a pickleball game begins with a serve from behind the baseline to its opposite diagonal square. The ball must land in that square by clearing the first rectangle zone known as the “no-volley zone” or “kitchen” or a loss of serve is taken. Once the ball has landed in that square, the opponent must make a return shot over the net landing anywhere inside the side and baselines of the court to continue play.

The game is played in either singles or doubles fashion, though most games are played as a team. In the doubles format, both players get a chance to serve and accrue points for their team. Each team only accrues points when on serve, never on defense. Each game is played to 11, with a win-by-two points edict.

The game can be seen as middle ground sport between tennis and ping pong. The hard ball with its perforated holes moves through the air with a true path as the holes create less drag. The indoor ball is softer, lighter with less bounce than its outdoor counterpart.

The court is 20-feet wide by 40-feet long, played on primarily smooth, flat concrete surfaces, although like tennis it can also be played on clay or grass courts, or in a gymnasium style setting.

Washington Grown, USA Made

The summer of 1965. It doesn’t quite have the same ring to it as the Bryan Adams track “Summer of ‘69,” though it’s still one to remember, especially for pickleball fanatics.

That summer on Bainbridge Island two golfers returned home to find their kids lounging in the house like bumps on a log. The golfers – Bill Bell and Joel Pritchard (a state legislator and later elected as lieutenant governor) – sent the kids outside and crafted an activity for the group.

The story goes that the group found a badminton court on a slab of concrete nearby, wasting away due to neglect. After being unable to find either shuttlecocks or rackets, Bell and Pritchard improvised with a backyard Wiffle ball and a pair of Ping-Pong paddles. As the group took turns, essentially playing overgrown Ping-Pong on the shabby court, pickleball was born.

A weekend later, Bell and Pritchard invited their neighbor Barney McCallum to play the game. McCallum helped the men lower the net, draw lines on the court and form a more detailed set of rules.

“It was purely a one-afternoon deal,” Barney’s son, Dave McCallum told the Seattle Times. “Joel was a very charismatic, creative guy. And Bill Bell was equally as charismatic and off-the-beaten path guy, and they started hacking around. There was no design at any time that they were going to invent a game – certainly not a sport.”

“The game,” as it was called then, spread as things of that age did – through word of mouth. The founders enjoyed “the game” so much that they invited neighbors over often to play, they then took it to their friends and for a while it spread hyper-locally around the affluent neighborhoods of Bainbridge and Seattle.

“The game spread very slowly,” McCallum told the Seattle Times. “There was no explosion thing like what’s going on now. People would get introduced to it over on Bainbridge, then they’d go back into their neighborhoods in Seattle or somewhere or take it inside to a gym and have their friends play it.”

Yet, the name is still in question.

Many attribute the name “pickleball” to the fact that they played using a Wiffle ball that the Pritchards’ dog, “Pickles,” was rightful owner to. On the other hand, Joanne Pritchard claims she named the sport after the pickle boat, which is the term used to describe the last boat to finish in a race.

Whichever the case may be, the name stuck and 57 years later, the pickleball revolution is in full swing across North America.

The Pickleball Revolution

Kirby discovered the game in 2018 when he traveled down to his property in Yuma, AZ and witnessed groups playing on pickleball courts near his home. He entered a game and was hooked immediately.

Kirby’s experience is shared by millions now. According to a July report by Sports & Fitness Industry Association, there are currently 4.8 million pickleball players nationwide, an increase of 40 percent over the last two years alone. The same report found that 17 percent of players are over the age of 65 while 33 percent are under the age of 25. And far from a male dominated sport, a full 40 percent of participants identify as female.

The growth the sport has seen since 2020 havs made pickleball the fastest growing sport in the United States. Nationally, the USA Pickleball Organization has been established, fostering membership and outreach programs to raise awareness and continue the spread of the game where courts – both outdoor and indoor in northern states – are in high demand.

Currently, the USA Pickleball Organization has 52,000 members who pay an annual membership fee of $35. It puts on a regular tournament schedule akin to the PGA Tour with stops all over the United States. This week alone, you can compete in tournaments in Myrtle Beach, SC, Las Vegas, NV, Atlantic City, NJ or Sierra Vista, AZ. There are two national championship events, a dozen regional championships and four national championship series majors.

There are also currently two pro tours and a professional league, formed in 2021.

The game has gone from a neighborhood activity on Bainbridge Island to a national phenomenon with pickleball pros and television deals.

Pickleball in Longview

Kirby is just one of 96 members of the Longview Pickleball Club who meets regularly at Vandercook Park to take part in "the game." The club has members from all over the Lower Columbia region including Rainier, Toutle and Kalama.

While the game is growing rapidly in popularity, the growth of the necessary infrastructure is falling woefully short. In that regard, Longview is no exception. In addition to Vandercook, the pickleball courts around Longview include more iterations of tennis court conversions at John Null Park in addition to indoor sites at Mint Valley Racquet & Fitness Complex and the Youth & Family Link.

Prior to 2018 ,when the club paid to have the tennis court at Vandercook Park resurfaced with funds it raised, players were having to get creative just as the founders did back in 1965.

“We were drawing lines using chalk, and they weren’t even straight,” Teeters said.

The old tennis court at Vandercook Park has been reconfigured to incorporate the smaller dimensions of the pickleball court. The Club and its members play games of pickleball using portable nets and the new lines painted on the resurfaced court. But those four makeshift courts don’t have low fences to keep the ball in and other balls from neighboring courts out which pickleball-specific courts feature. Neither do the other local sites.

“We’re making tennis courts work,” Kirby said.

It works. But it's not ideal.

Building new courts and the process of repurposing tennis courts is expensive. It’s why the main priority of the Longview Pickleball Club is fundraising. Annual memberships are $20 and every dollar goes towards developing more infrastructure to facilitate more play.

“We’ve got so many players, we need more space,” Dick Ford said.

At an upcoming October 17 meeting with the Longview Parks and Recreation department, the club will put forth its request to install dedicated pickleball courts at Vandercook in place of the current tennis court. As it stands, the converted system allows for four pickleball courts. The city could either resurface the court again to make six pickleball-only courts or enlarge the footprint for eight courts which would allow for tournaments.

Once the plan is brought forth the City can move forward can go about conducting its homework on impact, finances and interest of the community. The latter is an important step. Sure, the pickleball community wants the change, but what about the tennis-playing community? What about neighbors? Are there people out there who just hate pickleball?

“It’s a big decision,” Wills said. “It is a big change, so we want to make sure everybody that is involved there has an opportunity to give their feedback.”

If the club gets its approval, the city could go about installing the dedicated pickleball courts. If they opt to go with the enlarged footprint with eight courts Wills notes there is potential revenue the city could add by hosting pickleball tournaments.

As noted above, USA Pickleball Organization is hosting pickleball tournaments all over the country, with new locations weekly. These tournaments are incredible draws to host cities. They can bring in 200-300 players, and potentially more if there are varied levels of competition being offered. These tournaments range from two to five days, with players making local lodging reservations.

There’s a clear desire to get to that level here in Longview from the pickleball club, but is there that desire from those outside?

To the north, Seattle is fully committed. The parks and recreation department in Seattle plans to build dedicated pickleball courts with lights in the north and south, each site with a budget of roughly $1.6 million for eight courts and lights reported the Seattle Times. This just months after Governor Jay Inslee declared it the official “state sport.”

Here in Longview, there’s no question the infrastructure needs to grow if the goal is to host tournaments..

“At our current level I would say we’ve reached our potential with what we have,” Wills said. “If we want those events going on nationally, we’ll have to increase what we have.”

All of this from two parents who wanted their kids to be more productive on a Saturday. Who knew?