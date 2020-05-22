Golfers enjoy relaxed regulations on the course

“Today was a pretty average day weather-wise and we did close to 250 rounds,” Nickerson said on a day like any other this week. “I would say regardless of the wind and rain people are still coming out. Which is good to see.”

Nickerson added that the speed of play for a full 18 holes has been running right around three hours and fifteen minutes, which he said is a near land speed record on Longview’s municipal course.

Craig and Easton Marshall of Lexington were one pair of locals who made their way to Mint Valley this week. Craig, a former R.A. Long an Lower Columbia College athlete, and his son, a 14-year old do-it-all in Kelso’s sports programs, even managed to keep it a father-son affair as demand spiked on courses around the region.

“Foursomes were open but I scheduled it for it to be just E and I,” the elder Marshall explained. “We went with the attitude that, ‘Hey, we haven’t been golfing too much so we’re not really going to worry about the score. We’re just out there to be outside and enjoy ourselves. It was nice to be there and getting out of our routines we’ve fallen into.”