Going back to Boise: Black Bears let Van Tol get away, must search for new skipper

Gary Van Tol was supposed to be a big fish coming to a small pond. As the recently hired on the field and in the dugout manager of the Cowlitz Black Bears, Van Tol was supposed to bring a big time pedigree to Longview. Instead, he became the one that got away.
Tuesday morning Black Bears general manager Gus Farah confirmed that Van Tol had resigned his position with Cowlitz in order to join the coaching staff of the Boise Hawks, an independent league professional team.
Van Tol came to the Black Bears via Boise State University after the Broncos axed their baseball program last year. Van Tol also came with plenty of additional minor league and college experience, including a stint at Centralia College in 1995. He was hired to coach the Black Bears in October to replace longtime skipper Grady Tweit, but didn’t make it to opening day of the summer season, let alone spring training.
At the time of Van Tol’s hiring, Farah said, “I thought he was going to laugh me off because he’s a high level coach but he just needed some time to think about it.”
Looking back now, the Black Bear’s general manager distinctly remembers that shared feeling of disbelief.
“We shot big. We got it. I was surprised when we got it. I’m not trying to act like I’m happy about it now,” Farah said when discussing Van Tol’s unexpected arrival and departure. “We shot pretty darn high and we kind of giggled at the time and thought, ‘Did we really pull this off?’”
As it turns out, the answer is no, they did not.
Last year Major League Baseball put the squeeze on minor league teams around the country by reducing the number of affiliated teams for each big league organization. That change left many baseball towns holding the short end of the stick and scrambling to figure out the best way forward. For the Hawks that meant joining the Pioneer League in 2021 after being dropped as an affiliate of the Colorado Rockies last fall.
When he was hired to manage the Black Bears in October, Van Tol listed skippers such as Ed Cheff, Joe Maddon and Steve Hertz as inspirations to his coaching style. And at the time, at least, he sounded genuinely excited to try his hand in the West Coast League coaching college players still getting familiar with the finer points of wood bat baseball.
“The West Coast League kind of has the best of both worlds. You’ve got college players who have aspirations of playing professionally. You don’t have any school work to worry about. You’re just barnstorming every day and getting in your workout,” Van Tol said at the time of his hiring by Cowlitz. “In my opinion, (the WCL is) the best collegiate summer league on the West Coast.”
While Farah expressed plenty of disappointment with Van Tol’s departure, none of it came off as bitterness. He seemed resigned to the fact that, like so much else these days, forces well beyond his control were at play. In baseball parlance, Tuesday’s development was more of a bad hop than a matter of poor positioning.
“The minor league thing was slow to develop and so this was never even part of our conversation,” Farah said. “It was not fun but it’s not like you can hire someone for two months a year and negotiate something that’s as good as staying home and having a job year round. He’s trying to get back closer to the major leagues.”
Anyhow, with Opening Day of the WCL season slated for June 4, there are more important things for Farah and the Black Bears to worry about than what might have been. First of all, they need a new coach and they need to make sure they’ve still got all of their players. Then, they’ve got to cross their collective fingers and hope that umpires are someday soon allowed to holler, “Play ball!”
For now, Farah says a new list of prospective managers has already been generated and a replacement skipper should be announced “soon.”
“I don’t have time to sit and cry over spilled milk anymore. I’ve already done that,” Farah said.
Initial attempts to reach representatives of the Boise Hawks for comment were unsuccessful.