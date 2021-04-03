Go-time at the Story: Red Devils pile on runs in doubleheader sweep

The Devils finished the bottom of the first with a 6-0 lead, which became 7-0 in the second on Grant Sherrod’s first home run of the season.

LCC hammered in seven more runs in the bottom of the fourth to blow it wide open, before making it 18-0 in the fifth.

The blowout score line allowed Lane to empty out his bench. Fourteen Red Devils came to the plate in Game 1; 10 had base hits, 11 scored runs, and nine logged RBIs.

“We’ve got a lot of competing going on at several positions still,” Lane said. “Usually we use our 18 non-league games, but we don’t have those. So to see a bunch of guys get in there and actually perform well, that’s going to make our job hard.”

At the top of the LCC order, redshirt freshman Tyler Reese, went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and two more driven in.

“I really like what Tyler does as a player,” Lane said. “He’s making a little bit of a position change to the outfield. But I like what he does. He’s got good bat speed, he runs the bases well, he knows the game. We’ve been really looking forward to seeing him in his freshman campaign.”