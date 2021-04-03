Go-time at the Story: Red Devils pile on runs in doubleheader sweep

Eric Lane estimated that his hitters at Lower Columbia College had gotten at least 100 at-bats against live pitching in the offseason since practices began in the fall. On Saturday, the Red Devils certainly looked happy to get to face somebody new in a run-shortened 18-0 beatdown of Green River to start a season-opening doubleheader.
“These guys have been waiting a long time,” Lane said. “I think March 10 last year was our last game, and it’s April 3. It’s nice to get back out with the guys and compete. We’ve had a lot of intersquad; it’s nice to get out there and play another team.”
The set-up at Story Field was different than normal, with the wooden bleachers empty save for media and scouts – per NWAC safety guidelines – and the only fans in attendance in camping chairs out in the parking lot behind the right-field fence. But the Devils looked right at home in the empty stadium, piling on the runs in frame after frame.
LCC batted around in three of its six trips to the plate, and forced Green River to burn through five pitchers – three of who lasted less than an inning.
One of those tough-luck Gators was starter Tommy Qualls, who got to see the entire LCC lineup but only got one out. He allowed six runs (five earned) on four hits and a pair of walks, despite getting to two-strike counts eight times.
The Devils finished the bottom of the first with a 6-0 lead, which became 7-0 in the second on Grant Sherrod’s first home run of the season.
LCC hammered in seven more runs in the bottom of the fourth to blow it wide open, before making it 18-0 in the fifth.
The blowout score line allowed Lane to empty out his bench. Fourteen Red Devils came to the plate in Game 1; 10 had base hits, 11 scored runs, and nine logged RBIs.
“We’ve got a lot of competing going on at several positions still,” Lane said. “Usually we use our 18 non-league games, but we don’t have those. So to see a bunch of guys get in there and actually perform well, that’s going to make our job hard.”
At the top of the LCC order, redshirt freshman Tyler Reese, went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and two more driven in.
“I really like what Tyler does as a player,” Lane said. “He’s making a little bit of a position change to the outfield. But I like what he does. He’s got good bat speed, he runs the bases well, he knows the game. We’ve been really looking forward to seeing him in his freshman campaign.”
In his last trip to the plate, Reese drove a shot just inside the chalk in right field with a runner on first, driving the run home and blowing through Lane’s stop sign and sliding into third with a triple.
“I was wheeling the guy to score, so I wasn’t at a good angle for him to see,” Lane said. “We’ll put it on him, and it’s something we’ll touch base on. But a young guy being aggressive, I can’t fault him for that.”
For confusion’s sake, Lane pulled Tyler Reese in the bottom of the fifth, pinch-hitting Tyler Reece for him, and the R.A. Long product maintained the Devils’ fire in the leadoff spot, smacking a two-run double.
Matthew Schwartz went 3-for-6 with a double right behind Reese/Reece, and Drew Steelhammer capped off the top of the LCC order with a 2-for-3 day and two walks.
On the mound, Spencer Anderson was economical and quick-working in between his long breaks in the dugout, striking out the side in the second and finishing with five punchouts in five shutout innings of work.
“I think Spencer did a pretty good job,” Lane said. “He got behind on some hitters early in the count, and I want to see that obviously get better. But he did a really good job throwing the changeup and finding his location a little bit more into the game.”
Going into the top of the sixth, Lane gave the ball to freshman Sam Stuhr. The Oregon State commit touched 94 miles per hour on the speed gun in his first inning, before spinning in a perfect slider to cap off a 1-2-3 frame. In the seventh, Stuhr put a runner on, but stayed above 91 on his fastball, rolling a game-ending double-play to finish it off.
Devils take Game 2 by ten
After a brief break, LCC got back at it, and the break did not slow the Devils’ bats down at all in an 11-1 six-inning win.
The Red Devils scored in all six innings – making it 10 frames with runs out of 12 played on the day – while the Gators were only able to push across one all of Opening Day.
Michael Callia went three-and-two-thirds innings in the start for the Red Devils, striking out seven. Griffin Henry saw the rest of the game – which originally was supposed to be a seven-inning affair, before the runs piled on – allowing one hit and getting the final seven outs.
Daniel Gernon went yard for his first home run of the season on a three-run blast in the bottom of the first inning to get the scoring going. Steelhammer went 2-for-2 with a walk, and Schwartz piled up three more RBIs.
Ball magnets
LCC had nine batters hit by pitches in its 12 innings at the plate, taking pitches to the elbows, back, and occasionally the head, all day long.
That bruising effort was led by Kyle Casperson, who was pegged three times in the first five innings in Game 1. He even got hit again in the bottom of the sixth, but as he shed his elbow guard, the home plate umpire rung him up for standing a bit too far over the plate.