Girls Tennis Roundup: Three MM singles, two doubles pairs into second round

The tennis postseason began Wednesday at Mark Morris, with the Monarchs hosting the single-elimination first round of the 2A GSHL sub-district tournament.

Winners moved on to the double-elimination portion of the tournament, which is slated to begin early Friday morning.

Mark Morris went 2-0 in its singles matches. Emily Williams beat Hudson’s Bay’s Karen Rosales 6-0, 6-3. And Peyton Blondin won a rivalry match over R.A. Long’s Kasinda Page, 6-4, 6-1.

Those two will join MM’s No. 1 singles player, Maddy Hetland, who as a top-eight seed earned a bye.

In the doubles action of the day, MM’s No. 3 pairing of Ali Millspaugh and Chloe Swanstrom lost 6-4, 6-7, 6-4 in a tight match to Brooklynn Curtis and Molly Rabus out of Washougal. Mark Morris’ duo of Brooklyn Schlecht and Madi Noel, and its pair of Ellie Weber and Taylor Wilkinson, earned byes. So too did the R.A. Long No. 1 team of Emily and Alice Anderson.

Play will resume Friday at Mark Morris, weather permitting.

Rockets wins doubles but drop match with Bulldogs

CASTLE ROCK — The Rockets couldn’t find the boost they needed to secure a team win Wednesday, falling 3-2 to Stevenson in girls tennis action.

Castle Rock swept doubles play but dropped all three singles matches against the Bulldogs.

Natalie Swofford and Kate Loftus defeated Kahmara Gunderson and Kaylynn Schultz (6-1, 6-1), while Myla Langdon and Maylee Cherrington took out Hazel Langer and Emma Owens (6-2, 6-2).

In singles play Taylar Madden lost to Sofia Spencer (6-0, 6-1). Paige Ogden came up short against Bella Spencer (6-1, 6-0), and Anna Rose dropped her contest with Piper Rudd (6-0, 6-1).

“I was proud of how my doubles teams played tonight,” Castle Rock coach Kim Karnofski said. “Both teams worked all parts of the court tonight and came away with the wins.”

With Thursday’s match at White Salmon wiped from the schedule Castle Rock will now prepare for the postseason.

