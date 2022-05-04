Girls Tennis Roundup: R.A. Long back on the wagon with win over Hudson’s Bay

VANCOUVER — Thanks to some stalwart doubles play the R.A. Long girls tennis team found itself on the right side winning Tuesday after downing Hudson’s Bay 4-2 in 2A Greater St. Helens League play.

“I'm pretty happy with the way all the girls played including JV and C-Team,” RAL coach Rally Wallace said. “It's nice to play a team more our caliber.”

Marissa Stacey picked up the only singles win for the Lumberjills, defeating Cassidy Mason (6-3, 7-6).

In doubles play RAL’s Emily Anderson and Alice Anderson took out Liz Tatum and Fennie Tatum (6-0, 6-4). Sarah Tran and Malea Ball got the best of Jessica Nguyen and Karina Stelmach (6-2, 6-1), while Mariah Bergquist and Olivia Durrett defeated Madison Soumokil and Lexi Carlson (6-0, 6-0).

“We have strengthened our doubles but it was third singles where Marissa Stacey sealed the victory and captured her first varsity win as well,” Wallace noted.

R.A. Long was scheduled to host Ridgefield on Wednesday with Fort Vancouver slated to play a league match at the Lumber Courts on Friday.

Tiebreaker gives MM win over Hawks

HOCKINSON — The Mark Morris girls tennis team came away with the closest of wins Tuesday, tying Hockinson in matches but pulling out a 62-61 win on games.

The match was split between the two halves of the scorecard, with Hockinson winning all three singles duals and Mark Morris taking the doubles showdowns.

Ellie Weber and Brooklyn Schlecht needed three sets to get it done at No. 1 doubles, but did so in a 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 win. Behind them, Taylor Wilkinson and Peyton Blondin won 6-3, 6-4 at No. 2, and Ali Millspaugh and Chloe Swanstrom won 6-0, 7-5 at No. 3

“All the doubles teams played aggressive, smart tennis,” MM coach Ryan Smith said.

Those wins got the Monarchs to the tiebreaker, but it ended up being the Monarchs’ singles players — who all lost — who ultimately won it. Madison Noel won an easy second set in a three-set loss at No. 3, 6-4, 0-6, 6-3 to have a huge impact. At No. 2, Emily Williams fell 6-1, 7-5, while Maddy Hetland lost 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1.

“(I was) impressed with Williams and Noel battling and taking games, even though they didn't get the results they wanted,” Smith said.

Mark Morris was set to wrap up its regular season on the road at Washougal on Wednesday.

Kelso stays hot with win over Battle Ground

KELSO — It was another close shave for the Hilanders on Tuesday but the Kelso girls tennis team came out on top with a 7-6 victory over Battle Ground based on sets won in 3A GSHL action..

Kamaile Correa and Lana Osman won their singles matches for Kelso while Ell Chennault and Netty Mauer picked up a win in doubles play.

“(Our) varsity tennis is coming on strong at the end of the season,” Kelso coach Mary Chennault said.

Correa defeated Bethany Kimmel (6-4, 6-2) and Osman topped Esther Demoncaeu (6-0, 6-0). In the doubles action Chennault and Mauer took out Callie Butte and Aspne Becker (6-3, 6-1).

The deciding match was another doubles affair where Macy Grafton and Maggie Waddell went three sets with Manon Rosseau and Adriana Faciol (6-4, 2-6, 6-2) in order to pick up the tie-breaking set victory.

In JV play the Hilanders won 4-2 and the Kelso C-squad tied 2-2.

“It’s exciting to watch the growth of many of our players,” Coach Chennault said. “I am very impressed with the solid group of JV players we have on the team.”

Kelso was scheduled to host Heritage on Wednesday before bringing Camas to town next Monday.

