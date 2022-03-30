Girls Tennis roundup: MM swept out by Fort

VANCOUVER — The Mark Morris girls tennis team saw its winning streak to open the season finally snapped at the hands of a good Columbia River side, falling 6-0 without taking a set.

“Well, we played pretty well, but they are tough,” MM coach Ryan Smith said. “Lots of positives. Lots of things to work on.”

Brooklyn Schlecht and Madi Noel had the closest match of the day at No. 2 doubles, taking their first set into a tiebreaker before falling 7-6 (8), 6-4. Ahead of them, Ellie Weber and Taylor Wilkinson lost 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1, and Jessa Kloke and Rosie Johnson lost 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3.

In singles, Emily Williams fell 6-4, 6-2 at No. 3, Peyton Blondin lost 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2, and Maddy Hetland lost 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1.

Mark Morris will get an extended break, and be back in action April 12 at Castle Rock.

Hockinson sweeps RAL

The R.A. Long girls tennis team dropped all of the matches to Hockinson at home Wednesday, losing 6-0.

Emily Anderson, playing below 100% according to coach Rally Wallace, fell in a two-and-a-half-hour marathon of a No. 1 singles match to Hockinson’s Molly Romanchock, 1-6, 6-2, 6-4. Alice Anderson lost at No. 2 singles 6-1, 6-0. At No. 3, Sarah Tran took a set but fell in three, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1.

RAL’s No. 2 doubles pairing of Malea Ball and Mariah Bergquist played the closest match of the day but fell 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-3. At No. 1, Audrey Zdunich and Olivia Durrett lost 6-2, 6-1, and Angelica Reyes and Mariah Boyd fell 6-1, 6-2 at No. 3.

"The team played well, but Hockinson was a bit more consistent than we were," Wallace said.

R.A. Long will be off for two weeks, then return to play April 13 against Mark Morris.

