Girls Tennis Roundup: MM drops match against Hockinson

The Mark Morris girls tennis team couldn’t quite take full advantage of the sun breaking out, falling to Hockinson 4-2 at home in 2A GSHL play Tuesday.

One bright spot on the day came at No. 3 singles, where Analiz Birrueta slotted into the lineup for the first time and came away with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Maleah Sanders.

“Great first varsity match from Analiz,” MM coach Ryan Smith said.

The Hawks swept the rest of the singles matches, with Peyton Blondin falling 6-1, 6-3 at No. 1 and Emily Williams losing 7-5, 6-0 at No. 2

MM’s only other win came from Taylor Wilkinson and Ellie Weber at No. 2, who took their match 6-2, 6-3.

“Ellie and Taylor were consistent,” Smith said. “They hit it well.”

Brooklyn Schlecht and Madison Noel took a set but fell in three, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 at No. 1. At No. 3, Jamaica Atad and Katelyn Stanton lost in two sets, 6-4, 6-0..

Mark Morris was set to face off against R.A. Long on Wednesday in a makeup of Monday’s washed-out match, then host Hudson’s Bay on Thursday.

Castle Rock drops tight match in Stone City

TENINO — The Castle Rock girls tennis team gave Tenino all it could handle Tuesday but couldn’t tip the scales for a win, dropping the 1A match 3-2.

“Probably the best match so far of the season,” Castle Rock coach Kim Karnofski said.

Each contest was settled in straight sets except for a highly contested doubles affair, where Kate Loftus and Natalie Swofford fell to Tenino’s Destiny Sampley and Lauren McClasin 3-6, 6-7, 7-1.

In the other doubles battle, the Rockets blitzed the Beavers 6-0, 6-3.

“Myla Langdon and Maylee Cherrington were clicking on all cylinders today,” Karnofski said of her dynamic duo.

In singles play Castle Rock’s Paige Ogden defeated Abigail Archibald 6-2, 6-2.

“We are heading in the right direction. I like how we are competing,” Karnofski said.

Castle Rock was scheduled to host Eatonville on Wednesday before heading to Longview to play Three Rivers Christian at Mark Morris on Friday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0