Girls Tennis Roundup: MM drops match against Hockinson

The Mark Morris girls tennis team couldn’t quite take full advantage of the sun breaking out, falling to Hockinson 4-2 at home in 2A GSHL play Tuesday.
One bright spot on the day came at No. 3 singles, where Analiz Birrueta slotted into the lineup for the first time and came away with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Maleah Sanders.
“Great first varsity match from Analiz,” MM coach Ryan Smith said.
The Hawks swept the rest of the singles matches, with Peyton Blondin falling 6-1, 6-3 at No. 1 and Emily Williams losing 7-5, 6-0 at No. 2
MM’s only other win came from Taylor Wilkinson and Ellie Weber at No. 2, who took their match 6-2, 6-3.
“Ellie and Taylor were consistent,” Smith said. “They hit it well.”
Brooklyn Schlecht and Madison Noel took a set but fell in three, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 at No. 1. At No. 3, Jamaica Atad and Katelyn Stanton lost in two sets, 6-4, 6-0..
Mark Morris was set to face off against R.A. Long on Wednesday in a makeup of Monday’s washed-out match, then host Hudson’s Bay on Thursday.
Castle Rock drops tight match in Stone City
TENINO — The Castle Rock girls tennis team gave Tenino all it could handle Tuesday but couldn’t tip the scales for a win, dropping the 1A match 3-2.
“Probably the best match so far of the season,” Castle Rock coach Kim Karnofski said.
Each contest was settled in straight sets except for a highly contested doubles affair, where Kate Loftus and Natalie Swofford fell to Tenino’s Destiny Sampley and Lauren McClasin 3-6, 6-7, 7-1.
In the other doubles battle, the Rockets blitzed the Beavers 6-0, 6-3.
“Myla Langdon and Maylee Cherrington were clicking on all cylinders today,” Karnofski said of her dynamic duo.
In singles play Castle Rock’s Paige Ogden defeated Abigail Archibald 6-2, 6-2.
“We are heading in the right direction. I like how we are competing,” Karnofski said.
Castle Rock was scheduled to host Eatonville on Wednesday before heading to Longview to play Three Rivers Christian at Mark Morris on Friday.