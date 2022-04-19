 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
Girls Tennis Roundup

Girls Tennis Roundup: MM drops match against Hockinson

  • 0
Tennis ball stock

A tennis ball fails to find a shady spot in between action on a local court.

 Jordan Nailon

The Mark Morris girls tennis team couldn’t quite take full advantage of the sun breaking out, falling to Hockinson 4-2 at home in 2A GSHL play Tuesday.

One bright spot on the day came at No. 3 singles, where Analiz Birrueta slotted into the lineup for the first time and came away with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Maleah Sanders.

“Great first varsity match from Analiz,” MM coach Ryan Smith said.

The Hawks swept the rest of the singles matches, with Peyton Blondin falling 6-1, 6-3 at No. 1 and Emily Williams losing 7-5, 6-0 at No. 2

MM’s only other win came from Taylor Wilkinson and Ellie Weber at No. 2, who took their match 6-2, 6-3.

“Ellie and Taylor were consistent,” Smith said. “They hit it well.”

Brooklyn Schlecht and Madison Noel took a set but fell in three, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 at No. 1. At No. 3, Jamaica Atad and Katelyn Stanton lost in two sets, 6-4, 6-0..

People are also reading…

Mark Morris was set to face off against R.A. Long on Wednesday in a makeup of Monday’s washed-out match, then host Hudson’s Bay on Thursday.

Castle Rock drops tight match in Stone City

TENINO — The Castle Rock girls tennis team gave Tenino all it could handle Tuesday but couldn’t tip the scales for a win, dropping the 1A match 3-2.

“Probably the best match so far of the season,” Castle Rock coach Kim Karnofski said.

Each contest was settled in straight sets except for a highly contested doubles affair, where Kate Loftus and Natalie Swofford fell to Tenino’s Destiny Sampley and Lauren McClasin 3-6, 6-7, 7-1.

In the other doubles battle, the Rockets blitzed the Beavers 6-0, 6-3.

“Myla Langdon and Maylee Cherrington were clicking on all cylinders today,” Karnofski said of her dynamic duo.

In singles play Castle Rock’s Paige Ogden defeated Abigail Archibald 6-2, 6-2.

“We are heading in the right direction. I like how we are competing,” Karnofski said.

Castle Rock was scheduled to host Eatonville on Wednesday before heading to Longview to play Three Rivers Christian at Mark Morris on Friday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Paragliding is now a tandem sport in Ghana

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News