 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
Girls Tennis Roundup

Girls Tennis roundup: Mark Morris sweeps Fort Vancouver

  • 0
Tennis Stock
Josh Kirshenbaum The Daily News

VANCOUVER — The Mark Morris girls tennis team put together a good afternoon down south, sweeping Fort Vancouver 6-0 without dropping a set.

Maddy Hetland set the tone for the day at No. 1 singles, winning her match 6-0, 6-2. Behind her, Peyton Blondin secured the win at No. 2 singles 6-4, 6-2. At No. 3 singles, Emily Williams fell in a quick 3-0 first-set hole, but rallied back to win 11 straight games to take her match 6-3, 6-1.

The success continued in the doubles matches, with all three of Mark Morris’ duos — Ellie Weber and Taylor Wilkinson at No. 1, Brooklyn Schlecht and Madison Noel at No. 2, and Jamaica Atad and Katelyn Stanton at No. 3 — all dispatching their respective opponents 6-1, 6-0.

Mark Morris will get the weekend off, then return to play its home opener Monday, against Ridgefield.

CR falls to WFW

CHEHALIS — The Castle Rock girls tennis team played up in another cross-classification matchup Thursday, but was dealt a 5-1 loss by W.F. West.

People are also reading…

Mayleena Cherrington and Myla Langdon secured the lone win for the Rockets, taking their No. 2 doubles match 7-5, 6-2. At No. 1 doubles, Kate Loftus and Chelsey Frye lost 6-1, 6-1, and at No. 3, Jo Anne Preston and Ellen Miller fell 6-0, 6-0.

In singles play, Paige Ogden lost 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2, but was the only CR player to win a game. Jordyn Madden and Jessica Aylesworth lost 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 and No. 3, respectively.

Castle Rock is set to open 1A TriCo play next Tuesday at Montesano.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lewis Hamilton focusing on societal change rather than F1 titles

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News