Girls Tennis roundup: Mark Morris sweeps Fort Vancouver

VANCOUVER — The Mark Morris girls tennis team put together a good afternoon down south, sweeping Fort Vancouver 6-0 without dropping a set.

Maddy Hetland set the tone for the day at No. 1 singles, winning her match 6-0, 6-2. Behind her, Peyton Blondin secured the win at No. 2 singles 6-4, 6-2. At No. 3 singles, Emily Williams fell in a quick 3-0 first-set hole, but rallied back to win 11 straight games to take her match 6-3, 6-1.

The success continued in the doubles matches, with all three of Mark Morris’ duos — Ellie Weber and Taylor Wilkinson at No. 1, Brooklyn Schlecht and Madison Noel at No. 2, and Jamaica Atad and Katelyn Stanton at No. 3 — all dispatching their respective opponents 6-1, 6-0.

Mark Morris will get the weekend off, then return to play its home opener Monday, against Ridgefield.

CR falls to WFW

CHEHALIS — The Castle Rock girls tennis team played up in another cross-classification matchup Thursday, but was dealt a 5-1 loss by W.F. West.

Mayleena Cherrington and Myla Langdon secured the lone win for the Rockets, taking their No. 2 doubles match 7-5, 6-2. At No. 1 doubles, Kate Loftus and Chelsey Frye lost 6-1, 6-1, and at No. 3, Jo Anne Preston and Ellen Miller fell 6-0, 6-0.

In singles play, Paige Ogden lost 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2, but was the only CR player to win a game. Jordyn Madden and Jessica Aylesworth lost 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 and No. 3, respectively.

Castle Rock is set to open 1A TriCo play next Tuesday at Montesano.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.