Girls Tennis roundup: Mark Morris beats Washougal on tiebreaker

The Mark Morris girls tennis team needed every little bit it could Friday, splitting its matches against Washougal 3-3 and coming out just barely ahead 64-63 on games.

"Great effort all over the board," MM coach Ryan Smith said.

Emily Williams pulled out the Monarchs’ lone singles win at No. 3, beating Washougal's Anika Adams 6-4, 6-2. Ahead of her, Maddy Hetland went to a tiebreaker in her first set but ended up falling 7-6, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, and Peyton Blondin lost in three sets 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 at No. 2.

Mark Morris made up the ground in the doubles matches, though. Brooklyn Schlecht and Madison Noel came back to win a three-set marathon 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 in the top slot. Behind them, Taylor Wilkinson and Ellie Weber won handily at No. 2, 6-2, 6-1. At No. 3, Jamaica Atad and Katelyn Stanton fell quietly in their first set but came back to force a tiebreaker, ultimately losing 6-0, 7-6 but earning MM game wins that turned out to be crucial in the final tally.

Mark Morris will be back at home Monday, hosting R.A. Long.

RAL beats out Ridgefield

RIDGEFIELD — The R.A. Long girls tennis team got its chance to play again and took full advantage, beating Ridgefield 4-2 in 2A GSHL play.

Alice Anderson won her No. 2 singles match 6-3, 6-4, while Audrey Zdunich won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 3. Emily Anderson lost in the top spot 7-6, 6-2.

R.A. Long also won a pair of doubles matches. At No. 1, Sarah Tran and Malea Ball won 7-5, 7-5. Behind them, Mariah Bergquist and Olivia Durrett won 6-4, 6-2 at No. 2. Ridgefield’s lone doubles win came at No. 3, where Mariah Boyd and Angelica Reyes lost 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

Kelso blanked by Camas

CAMAS — The Kelso girls tennis team had a tough time of it against 4A competition, losing to Camas 6-0.

“Today’s match was a tough one,” coach Mary Chennault said. “Despite this, our team showed resilience and played hard. I am proud of the character demonstrated by our players.”

Kamile Correa was the only singles player to win a game for the Hilanders, falling 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2. Andrea Gutierrez-Hernandez and Lana Osman fell 6-0, 6-0 at Nos. 1 and 3, respectively.

In doubles, Macy Grafton and Maggie Waddell lost 6-0, 6-3 at No. 1, while Netty Mauer and Ella Chennault had reverse fortunes at No. 2, losing 6-3, 6-0. At No. 3, Ava Beck and Ava Nichols lost 6-1, 6-0.

Kelso is set to host Heritage on Monday.

Rockets nail Three Rivers Christian on Good Friday

CASTLE ROCK — Running a junior varsity squad against a Three Rivers Christian team two classifications smaller Castle Rock was still able to post a 4-1 win in non-league girls tennis play.

The Rockets picked up victories in their first and third singles matches, as well as both of their doubles contests.

In singles action Castle Rock’s Jordyn Madden won her match 8-5 and Halle Hill nailed down a 8-1 win.

On the doubles courts Vera Belova and Adriana Alcaraz won their contest 8-6, while Jessica Aylesworth and Jazzmyn Trekas put up a 8-2 win.

The teams played three other doubles matches so that all of the Rockets’ players could get some court time, but those results did not count officially toward the final score. Sophia Buchanan and Riley Ogden won their contest 8-2, as did Natalie Swofford and Brooke Alblinger. In the final bonus action Ellen Miller and JoAnne Preston emerged with a 6-2 victory.

The cooperative arrangement is all the more understandable when considering the coaches who came up with the arrangement.

“It was a fun match, this was the first time in school history that a former Castle Rock player has coached against us coaching another school,” CR coach Kim Karnofski said. “Haley Keeling, now coaching Three Rivers, was a Castle Rock standout having the most career wins, most career games played, most career sets won and several other records she holds.

“It was a pretty special night. I am proud of Haley and rooting for her to have success with her team.”

Castle Rock is set to play at Tenino on Tuesday.

