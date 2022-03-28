Girls Tennis Roundup: Kelso edges Evergreen with tiebreaker formula

VANCOUVER — It required some extra math but Kelso came away with a 3A Greater St. Helens League victory over Evergreen on Monday. The teams tied 3-3 in regular match play with the Hilanders winning the tiebreaker formula 7-6 based on sets one during varsity play.

“We were down three varsity players for this match,” Kelso coach Mary Chennault said. “I was very impressed by the play of our three JV players who played up today.”

Kamaile Correa picked up Kelso first win in singles play, defeating Shayla Tran 6-4, 6-2. Lana Osman also swept her singles match for the Hilanders with a pair of 6-1 sets over Wendy Perez.

In doubles play Maggie Waddell and Netty Mauer picked up a win over Azalia Coronado and Ashley Leon-Marin by scores of 6-0 and 6-3. Ava Beck and Marlene Nieto-Verden lost their doubles matchup to Vanessa Quintero and Grace Huang, but helped the Hilanders win the team score by winning their first set of the day 6-1.

Kelso is scheduled to play Mountain View at Union High School on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Bonus points

The Kelso JV team won 5-0 with the C-squad settling for a 1-1 tie agains the Plainsmen.

Monarchs roll Ridgefield

The Mark Morris girls tennis team dominated for its third straight match to start the season Monday, downing Ridgefield 5-1 at home.

Peyton Blondin ground out for over two hours in her No. 2 singles match, but came out with a 6-4, 7-5 win. Behind her, Emily Williams had an easier go of it at No. 3 singles, winning 6-1, 6-0.

Maddy Hetland, at the top singles slot, was the only Monarch to lose on the day, though coach Ryan Smith said all of her games were close in a back-and-forth 6-3, 2-6, 6-0 match against Ridgefield’s Grace Gemma.

Mark Morris went on to sweep the three doubles matches, despite moving around a few players due to absences. Brooklyn Schlecht made the move up to the top pair, joining Taylor Wilkinson, and the two won 6-0, 6-0. Katelyn Stanton and Jamaica Atad jumped together up from No. 3 to No. 2 and won 6-4, 6-4, and Rosie Johnson and Jessalyn Kloke made their respective debuts with a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 3.

“First varsity match for Kloke and Johnson, and they looked great,” Smith said.

Mark Morris will hit the road and head to Columbia River for another 2A GSHL matchup on Wednesday.

Jills clubbed by Columbia River

The home court advantage for R.A. Long did little to hold back the Rapids on Monday as Columbia River defeated the Lumberjills 5-1 in 2A GSHL girls tennis action

The Rapids swept singles play, allowing just one set point to Olivia Durrett over the three matches.

The Lumberjills picked up a win when the doubles team of Emily Anderson and Alice Anderson defeated Annabell Madrigal and Evie Wenger 6-5 before the Rapids duo retired.

“They are a solid players and off to a good start,” RAL coach Rally Wallace said of the unrelated Anderson duo. “We will see how the season progresses but I have a ton of confidence in both of them whether they're playing singles or doubles.”

R.A. Long is scheduled to host Hockinson on Wednesday.

