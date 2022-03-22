Girls Tennis roundup: Kelso comes out ahead of Castle Rock

KELSO — The Kelso girls tennis team came out ahead of Castle Rock in a non-league matchup Tuesday, winning 5-1.

The Hilanders swept the singles matches, with Andrea Gutierrez-Hernandez leading the way at No. 1 with a 6-3, 6-3 win over CR’s Myla Langdon. At No. 2, Kamaile Correa beat Taylar Madden 6-2, 6-0, and at No. 3, Lana Osman beat Paige Ogden 6-1, 6-0.

The doubles matches were all tight affairs. At No. 3, Jo Anne Preston and Jordynne Madden earned the Rockets’ lone victory of the day, beating Ava Beck and Ava Nichols 6-2, 7-6. Kelso won the other two pairings, but both came in three sets. Macy Grafton and Maggie Waddell beat Kate Loftus and Chelsey Frye 6-1, 4-6, 6-3, and Netty Mauer and Ella Chennault beat Mayle Cherrington and Anna Rose 3-6, 6-1, 6-0.

Kelso was scheduled to face Mountain View at Union High School on Wednesday, while Castle Rock will get a day off and go to W.F. West for another non-league match Thursday.

Mark Morris takes out Hudson's Bay

VANCOUVER — The Mark Morris girls tennis team opened its season in winning fashion, downing Hudson’s Bay 5-1 on a sunny day in Clark County.

The Monarchs swept all three doubles matches in dominant fashion. In the top slot, Ellie Weber and Taylor Wilkinson won 6-2, 6-1 in what ended up being the closest of the matchups, as MM’s other two pairs — Brooklyn Schlecht and Madison Noel at No. 2 and Katelyn Stanton and Jamaica Atada at No. 3 — won 6-0, 6-0.

Payton Blondin won her No. 2 singles match 6-4, 6-4, while Emily Williams won at No. 3 singles 6-0, 6-1. No. 1 singles was the only court to see Hudson’s Bay come out victorious, where the Eagles’ Faye Leverman bested MM’s Maddy Hetland 6-4, 6-2.

Mark Morris is slated to go back to Vancouver on Thursday to face Fort Vancouver.

