Girls Tennis roundup: Kelso blanks Heritage in dominant opener

KELSO — Rain pushed the Kelso girls tennis team’s season opener back a day, but the Hilanders sure didn’t look like they minded the extra wait, roaring out to a 6-0 win over Heritage on Wednesday.

The Hilanders didn’t drop a set, and won three of their matches without losing a game.

Andrea Gutierrez-Hernandez was one such win, taking her No. 1 singles matchup 6-0, 6-0 over Heritage's Lindsey Kane. Lana Osman won by the same scoreline at No. 3 singles; between them, Kamaile Correa only had a slightly tougher time of it at No. 2, dispatching her opponent 6-1, 6-1.

Macy Grafton and Maggie Waddell won at No. 1 doubles 6-1, 6-0. At No. 2, Netty Mauer and Ella Chennault had the third clean sweep, 6-0, 6-0. Ava Beck and Ava Nichols had the closest match of the day at No. 3 singles, but still won in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4.

Kelso was set to get right back to action, facing Evergreen on Thursday.

Hockinson takes down Castle Rock

CASTLE ROCK — The Castle Rock tennis team went up a rung in the classification ladder but came back with a loss, falling 5-1 to 2A Hockinson on Wednesday.

Maylena Cherrington and Anna Rose took home the lone win of the day for the Rockets, beating Hockinson’s pair of Chloe Abbott and Chloe Thomas at No. 2 doubles, 6-3, 6-3.

Aside from that, it was all Hawks. Myla Langdon lost her No. 1 singles match 6-0, 6-2, Jordynn Madden fell at No. 2 singles 6-0, 6-1, and Paige Ogden lost at No. 3 6-1, 6-2.

In doubles, Chelsey Frye and Kate Loftus lost the top matchup 6-1, 6-2, and Joanne Preston and Natalie Swofford lost at 6-2, 6-4 at No. 3.

Castle Rock was set for another matchup against a 2A side Thursday, facing W.F. West.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.