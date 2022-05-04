Girls Tennis Roundup: Castle Rock splits double dip with White Salmon and Eatonville

CASTLE ROCK — Wednesday was so nice outside that the Rocket’s girls tennis team had no option but to play two matches. The results were mixed, with Castle Rock defeating Eatonville 3-2 and losing to White Salmon by the same score, but in a season rife with rainouts it was a win-win for all involved.

The Rockets’ doubles teams made hay while the sun was shining, winning both of their matches against Eatonville. Kate Loftus and Natalie Swofford took out Tyson Cornwell and Ellie Manley (6-0, 6-2), while Myla Langdon and Maylena Cherrington defeated Ira McCullogh and Teone Casul (6-1, 6-2).

“Both doubles teams played well giving up five total games between the two teams,” Castle Rock coach Kim Karnofski said. “Anna Rose had a fantastic match at third singles.”

Indeed, Rose made swift work of Emily Suver with sets scores of 6-1, 6-1. Taylar Madden came up short in her quest to knock off Erin Mitchell, but put up a valiant effort while falling 7-5, 6-3.

Castle Rock came up on the other end of the stick against White Salmon, winning just one singles slot and one doubles match.

Madden was able to secure the only singles win against the Bruins with a 6-2, 6-3 defeat of Julie Perez. Against White Salmon it was Anna Rose’s turn to go down with a fight as Jojo Beck got the best of her 6-4, 7-5.

On the doubles side Langdon and Cherrington swatted a shutout over Ziri Cortes and Jessie McGuire (6-0, 6-0). Meanwhile, Swofford and Loftus were tripped up in a marathon match against Audrey Conyer and Lynette Black (6-3, 3-6, 7-5).

Castle Rock was scheduled to play at Eatonville on Thursday.

Lassies like butter, still on a roll

KELSO — The home side wound up just a few games shy of a sweep Wednesday when Kelso defeated Heritage 5-1 in a 3A Greater St. Helens League girls tennis affair.

“Everyone played great tennis tonight. It was fun to watch,” Kelso coach Mary Chennault said.

Kamaile Correa, Lana Osman and Marlene Nieto-Verrde all notched straight set victories for the Hilanders in singles action.

In doubles play Netty Mauer and Ella Chennault defeated Emoen Meadows and Julia Kane (6-1, 6-2). Kelso’s Ava Beck and Ava Nichols went toe to toe with Yasmin Baron and Madison Eckstrom but came up short in a 6-3, 7-5 final.

Kelso is set to take to the courts again Monday at Battle Ground High School.

R.A. Long rolls Ridgefield

Still riding high from a victory on Tuesday the Lumberjills went out 24-hours later and beat the fuzz off the Spuds for a 5-1 victory in 2A Greater St. Helens League girls tennis play.

R.A. Long took two of three singles matches with Audrey Zdunich defeating Jojo Hughes (6-2, 6-1) and Kasinda Page dropping Sara Tabish (7-5, 6-2).

In doubles play it was all Lumberjills. Emily Anderson and Alice Anderson got the best of Ellie Gardner and Layla Melville (6-2, 7-6). Sarah Tran and Malea Ball downed Karis Felton and Callie Curran (6-0, 6-2). And the duo of Maria Bergquist and Olivia Durrett dropped Jordan Winter and Angelica Grove (6-1, 6-3).

R.A. Long was set to host Fort Vancouver on Thursday.

MM ends regular season with win over Washougal

WASHOUGAL — The Mark Morris girls tennis team won its second straight match via tiebreaker, splitting with Washougal 3-3 but taking the day on games won 60-54.

Analiz Birrueta won a hard-fought No. 3 singles match, 6-1, 1-6, 6-2 to earn the Monarchs their lone singles win. At No. 2, Emily Williams lost 6-3, 6-2, and Maddy Hetland fell 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1, though coach Ryan Smith said both matches were closer than the final score suggested.

Taylor Wilkinson and Madi Noel rolled at No. 2 doubles, winning 6-1, 6-0. Ali Millspaugh and Chloe Swanstrom gave up a few more games at No. 3 but still came out ahead, 6-3, 6-2. At No. 1, Ellie Weber and Brooklyn Schlecht lost 7-5, 2-6, 6-3.

Mark Morris will get a bit of an extended break heading into the sub-district tournament, which the Monarchs are slated to host next weekend.

Stevenson sweeps TRC

The Three Rivers Christian girls tennis team found some success against Stevenson on Wednesday, but not enough of it as the Bulldogs swept the Eagles in a non-league tilt.

Jenna Davis dropped her singles match to Samia Rudd (6-2, 6-4) and Crystal Pan came up short against Piper Rudd (6-1, 6-1).

In doubles play TRC’s Bitna Yi and Alana McMillan lost to Sofia and Bella Spencer (6-0, 6-0), before taking up their racquets again and picking up a game victory before dropping the match. Victoria Miranda and Paige Coffman were the Eagle’s last hope but they fell to Kahmara Gunderson and Kaelynn Schultz (6-2, 6-1.)

