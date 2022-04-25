Girls Tennis roundup: Castle Rock grinds out close wins over Montesano

CASTLE ROCK — Little came easy for the Castle Rock girls tennis team, but the Rockets pulled away from Montesano for a 4-1 win at home Monday.

“We had to battle for the win,” CR coach Kim Karnofksi said.

Of their four wins, two came in three sets, while a third went to a tiebreaker.

At No. 3 singles, Anna Rose dropped her first set but came back to win 3-6, 6-4, 6-1. Myla Langdon and Mayle Cherrington won their No. 1 doubles match 6-2, 7-6. Behind them, Kate Loftus and Natalie Swofford won 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 at No. 2 doubles.

“The doubles teams gutted it out for us,” Karnofski said.

The lone exception to the theme for CR’s wins came at top singles, where Taylar Madden dispatched her opponent with ease, 6-0, 6-0. Paige Ogden dropped her No. 2 singles match 0-6, 0-6.

Castle Rock will face off against Stevenson on Thursday.

Mark Morris beats Fort, rain

The Mark Morris tennis team had to rush it a bit in the face of impending rain, but got a clean sweep off against Fort Vancouver, beating the Trappers 6-0 at home Monday to start the penultimate week of the regular season.

In order to shorten the matches, the two sides played single pro sets, played to eight games.

Emily Williams started things off at the top of the card with an 8-4 win at No. 1 singles. Peyton Blonding followed that with an 8-2 victory at No. 2, and Laney Frasier won 8-1 to round out the singles lineup.

Ellie Weber and Taylor Wilkinson teamed up to win 8-2 in the top doubles spot. Brooklyn Schlecht and Madison Noel had the lone shutout of the day, winning at No. 2 8-0. Ali Millspaugh and Chloe Swanstrom wrapped up the sweep with an 8-3 win at No. 3.

Mark Morris is slated to hit the road south Wednesday, taking on Ridgefield.

