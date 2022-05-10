Girls Tennis Roundup: Castle Rock can’t keep pace with Tenino

CASTLE ROCK — The Beavers took a bite out of a Rock solid community Tuesday but they didn’t use forks and knives, or even big buck teeth. Instead they used fancy racquets and old fashioned endurance to drop the Rockets 4-1 in 1A girls tennis action.

Myla Langdon and Maylee Cherrington picked up Castle Rock’s only win on the day with a 6-4, 7-5 sweep of Destiny Sampley and Lauren McCaslin.

Although the rest of the matches tipped in Tenino’s favor the Rockets got their money’s worth before it was all said and done.

“Many close matches. It easily could have gone the other way,” Castle Rock coach Kim Karnofski said. “Lots of games played out deuce several times.”

Rockets Natalie Swofford and Kate Loftus took their foes to the limit, losing (6-4, 2-6, 6-2) to Rilee Jones and Ashley Schow.

In singles play Taylor Madden fell to Megan Letts (6-1, 6-3). Paige Lofgen lost to Bailee McKitrick (6-3, 6-3), and Anna Rose was on the wrong side of the count against Abigail Archibald (6-3, 7-6).

Castle Rock was set to turn around and host Stevenson on Wednesday before heading up the gorge Thursday for a match with White Salmon.

Three Rivers skunked at Stevenson

STEVENSON — The Three Rivers Christian girls tennis team made the trek up the gorge Tuesday and got all the competition they needed, and then some, in a 5-0 loss to the Bulldogs.

In singles play Jenna Davis lost to Piper Rudd (6-2, 6-1) and Bitna Yi fell to Emma Owen (6-2, 6-3).

“Crystal Pan played a hard three sets but lost to Samia Rudd 1-6, 6-4, 3-6,” TRC coach Haley Keeling said.

The doubles action was less dramatic with both Eagles’ teams falling in straight sets. In reality, “both” of those teams were the same players with Paige Coffman and Brynn Stevens losing to the Spencer sisters, Bella and Sofia, as well as the Bulldogs second doubles squad of Kahmara Gunderson-Burkenfield and Kaelynn Shultz.

