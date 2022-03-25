Girls Tennis: Kelso clips reconfigured R.A. Long 4-2

KELSO — There wasn’t much, if anything, on the line for either team Friday but it sure was a pleasant day for tennis. As the cherry blossoms shimmered in sunbeams the girls from Kelso and R.A. Long took advantage of their surroundings and rallied until a chill returned to the air with the Hilanders claiming a 4-2 victory in non-league tennis play.

“The number two singles varsity match went three sets and took almost three hours,” Kelso coach Mary Chenault. “Both Kamaile Correa and Sarah Tran played excellent consistent tennis.”

Correa emerged from that marathon as the winner with set scores of 6-2, 5-7, 6--2.

Aside from that one set in Tran’s favor the Hilanders swept singles play outright. Andrea-Gutierrez-Hernandez defeated Audrey Zdunich 6-2, 6-1, and Lana Osman defeated Malea Ball 6-1, 6-1.

The Lumberjills picked up their victories in doubles action with Emily Anderson and Alice Anderson leading the way. Team Anderson defeated Macy Grafton and Maggie Waddell 7-5, 6-0 in a friendly back and forth that included mutually agreed upon water breaks and a sincere apology when one player smashed a near net shot into her opponent’s face for an emphatic point.

R.A. Long’s Angelica Reyes and Kasinda Page defeated Ava Beck and Ava Nichols 6-3, 6-1.

Netty Mauer and Ella Chennault notched the win that put Kelso over the top, defeating Mariah Bergquist and Mariah Boyd 7-5, 6-3.

R.A. Long coach Rally Wallace noted that he shifted his lineup around Friday in order to give his players a chance to play in different situations and with different partners, or with no partner at all.

“You never know what they might learn when they’re in a different situation,” Wallace said. “Plus, I want these girls to get to know one another. We haven’t really had that opportunity yet and sometimes you’ll just click with that one other person.”

Kelso is scheduled to return to league play with a match at Evergreen on Monday. If the weather behaves R.A. Long will be back on the 2A GSHL trail Monday with a match against Columbia River.

Notes

R.A. Long’s junior varsity team defeated Kelso 4-2. The C-Team match ended in a 3-3 tie between the Jills and Lassies.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.