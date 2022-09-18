 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Girls Swimming

Girls Swimming: Mark Morris freshman Paige Wirtz posts District times

Swimming stock
Josh Kirshenbaum The Daily News

Mark Morris freshman swimmer Paige Wirtz was impressive once again in the early season as she posted not one, but two District qualifying times at the annual Sprint-Pentathlon Invitational swim meet at the Dick Mealy Memorial Pool, Saturday.

Her time of 2:26.39 in the 200-yard freestyle qualified her for the event at the District meet in November, while her time of 6:51.88 qualified her in the 500-yard freestyle event.

The other District qualifiers from Saturday’s meet hosted by Mark Morris included Monarchs junior Jolie McGaughan and Kalama swimmer Emma Anderson. McGaughan topped her time from earlier this week in the 50-yard freestyle by nearly a second as she finished in 30.8. McGaughan finished 18th in the event at the meet, which was won by senior Madison Wick of Mountain View with a time of 26.26.

Meanwhile, Anderson qualified in the 100-yard butterfly with her time of 1:17.44 which placed sixth in the event on Saturday. Hudson's Bay junior McKelvey Brewer won the event in a time of 1:06.85.

In the premier race of the meet, Camas sophomore swimmer Lila McGeachy broke the meet record of 5:29.92 in the 500-yard freestyle set 11 years ago to the day by Felicia Williamson with a time of 5:26.77.

The 25-yard butterfly was won by Union junior Joli Fong in 14.72. She also won the 100-yard backstroke event with a time of 1:06.69. Campbell Deringer of Camas won the 25-yard breaststroke in 16.91 and the 200-yard individual medley event with a time of 2:23.25. Union senior swimmer Nicole Adams won the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:14.12.

The co-operative swimming consortium of of R.A. Long, Mark Morris and Kalama swimmers return to the pool on Wednesday for a double-dual meet with La Center, Kings Way, Camas and Hockinson.

