Girls Swimming: Area athletes dive in during preseason jamboree at Mark Morris

Mark Morris held a swimming jamboree Wednesday evening at Dick Mealy Memorial Pool with 13 high schools in attendance. The teams competed in an array of distance events including the 25, 50, 75, 150, 200 and 300-yard freestyle, 50-yard breaststroke, 50-yard backstroke, 50-yard butterfly and 150-yard individual medley as a final tune up before regular season meets begin.

It was a meet largely dominated by swimmers from larger schools like Camas and Union, but a few local swimmers shined.

Mark Morris freshman Paige Wirtz came in fourth in the 300-yard freestyle with a time of 3:53.37 and Kelso freshman Mili Whipps finished fifth with a time of 3:53.57. It was Camas sophomore Lila McGeachy who won the freestyle event with a time of 3:12.41.

Natalie Collins of Mark Morris posted a time of 17.9 in the 25-yard freestyle event, good enough for 16th place. R.A. Long swimmer Mahayla West secured a time of 59.62 in the 75-yard freestyle which also earned her 16th place.

R.A. Long features a team of seven girls this season. It’s a smaller squad that's still feeling the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic as it relates to turnout numbers. Despite the low numbers, R.A. Long head coach Richard Carr believes he has some good quality swimmers to build on.

“We have a chance to return R.A. Long to a high level of swimming,” Carr said. “I’m feeling like this is the year it’s starting to come back. The kids have a little more interest in competing for the school.”

In what is termed a coaching co-op, Carr also coaches the Mark Morris girls team along with Kalama High School swimmer Emma Anderson. Though the girls share a coaching staff, transportation and training facilities, each school competes only with members from same school, while competing against everyone else.

Anderson is a sophomore who is very close to reaching District qualifying times already.

Chelsee Jackson, a junior for R.A. Long, is a returning swimmer who posted District times last season and is expected to post similar times again this year. Of course, Jackson hopes to improve on her sophomore season by placing in the top three at the District meet.

Meanwhile, Mark Morris features a team of 17 swimmers without a single senior in the mix for the 2022 season. A few Monarchs to keep an eye on are juniors Jacee Davis and Jolie McGaughan, as well as the freshman Wirtz who came close to finishing in the top three in the 300-yard freestyle, Wednesday. Wirtz joins the Monarchs with plenty of club experience and is reported to be faring well so far against older competition, as evidenced by her time in the 300-yard freestyle.

According to coach Carr, both Davis and McGaughan have displayed progress over their sophomore seasons by picking up with the same times they recorded at the end of last season.

Coach Carr is looking forward to continuing to foster growth for every swimmer in the program by using a methodology in which he has his swimmers train in each of the four strokes, across each of the five distances until they mature physically.

“When they’re new, I don't think you can tell what their bodies are going to develop into (or) what stroke is going to fit them best,” Carr said. “I think it takes a year or two for that to show up.”

R.A. Long and Mark Morris will compete in 10 meets over the course of the 2022 season, beginning with a home meet next Wednesday with the co-op of Battle Ground and Prairie at Dick Mealy Memorial Pool.