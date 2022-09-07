Girls Soccer: Woodland ruins Kalama's return to the pitch in 8-Mile War

WOODLAND — The next time Kalama wins a State championship the Chinooks will probably consider playing somebody other than Woodland in their return to action.

Fresh off a triumphant end to their 2021-22 campaign the ‘Nooks took to the pitch on Tuesday to face the Beavers in a season-opening rendition of the 8-Mile War and promptly suffered a 4-1 defeat in the non-league rivalry match.

It was the second time in less than a week that Woodland spoiled a victory lap by the ‘Nooks after the south Cowlitz County institutions squared off on the gridiron last Thursday and the Beavs similarly dispatched their foes in orange and black in their first game back since hoisting the big gold trophy.

Unlike last season when Kalama's soccer team ran over Woodland 4-0 to open their championship slate, the Chinooks fell behind early and never found a foothold on the attacking end of the field. With more size and speed on the pitch the Beavers slotted home a pair of goals in the first five minutes and took a 4-0 lead before giving up a goal down the stretch to ruin the symmetry of this season’s rematch.

“I think Woodland played really well. We beat them last year and we thought we’d have a chance against them but they’ve come a long way,” Kalama coach John Bates said. “They’re just way quicker. We couldn’t keep up. It’s like they had 15 players on the field.”

Lainey Haden kicked off the scoring for Woodland in the second minute with an assist from Hayley Summers on the play. Three minutes later it was Haden with the important pass that led to a goal by senior captain Grace Hay.

“The kids just did a great job of playing between the lines and staying composed,” Woodland coach Cameron Cox said. “One of the things we’ve talked about a lot is not getting panicked and letting the training take over, and these kids have worked so hard all summer.”

Woodland was connecting passes in the middle third and setting up shop deep in Chinook territory for the duration of the match, peppering Kalama keeper Jessica Meyer with 20 shots on goal and too many near misses to count.

“I think she’s shell shocked right now,” Bates said of his sure-handed goalkeeper after the final whistle. “She’s shaking from all of that.”

Meyer finished with 16 saves on the night, including a one-handed punch that rattled off the crossbar and a series of diving stops in traffic, but the Beavers’ pressure was like water behind a dam — unrelenting and prone to leaking through cracks in the foundation.

“Woodland looks a step ahead. We looked sluggish and slow,” Bates said. “That’s what these games are for is to show us what we need to work on. We’ll be okay.”

In the 37th minute the Beavers found another one of those cracks and this time it was Sophia Speranza who generated the splash from the left side of the box just before halftime.

On the other end of the pitch stood Woodland’ Rylee McCune who was bored for most of the night, registering just five saves while doling out encouragement like she was sipping sweet tea on a front porch swing.

After the intermission it took the Beavers just nine minutes to add to their lead. Hay set up the score by finding position in the heart of the Kalama defense and then delivering the ball on time to Hayley Summers when the defense gravitated too far to the middle. Summers received the pass inside the box and took advantage of a temporary crease when a scrum of Chinook defenders parted.

With a powerful leg and the size to bully opposing players on 50//50 balls, Hay strikes an intimidating pose on the pitch. Opponents tend to single her out from the first touch and all of the ensuing attention has a way of becoming good news for the rest of the Beavers.

“Grace is a great team leader. You can see that she isn’t super vocal but she is loud with her play and the kids just feed off of that energy,” Cox said. “She’s a facilitator. She’s a tempo setter. The kid’s got great vision, a good touch on the ball, and she gets into good areas. When we play through her she creates good opportunities for the rest of the players on the team.”

Trailing by four scores with rapidly expiring time on the clock Kalama continued to rail against the night. Those efforts finally paid off in the 74th minute when Bridgett Hollifield took a pass from Delaney Rinard and put the ball in the net to break up the shutout.

“These kids, they didn’t quit. We had a talk at halftime about how you’re getting your butts handed to you,” Bates said. “I’m just glad we play in the 2B’s and not the 2A’s.”

Looking around the 2B landscape, Bates mentioned last year’s State runner-up from Highland, along with Mt. Vernon and Okanogan as the most likely contenders for a crown this season. As for the Central 2B League?

“Take your pick,” Bates said with a wry laugh. “I think there’s a lot of teams like Toledo, they’ve lost a lot. Adna… Onalaska… I think we’ll be alright as long as we can get it together.”

As for Woodland, the Beavers came away smiling after their first real action of the season. Cox pointed out senior defensive captain Riley Stading and junior midfielder Avery Andrews as key players in the season opening win, but even they know there’s plenty of work left to do if they want to be able to keep pace in fierce 2A Greater St. Helens League that features teams like Columbia River and Ridgefield who boast recent hardware from the state tournament.

“We kept our composure in that final third. Their keeper made some great saves but we felt like we created really great opportunities to extend the lead,” Cox said. “But Kalama has a lot of grit, they’ve got a good coach, and it just made for a good match.”

Kalama (0-1) is set to host Highland in a State championship game rematch on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Woodland (1-0) is scheduled to play at La Center on Thursday.