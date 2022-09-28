 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Girls Swimming

Girls High School Swimming: Wirtz finishes second to lead Monarchs in dual at Dick Mealy Pool

The Mark Morris and R.A. Long girls swim co-op hosted a non-league meet at Dick Mealy Memorial Pool, Wednesday attended by Evergreen, Heritage, Union and Mountain View.

Mark Morris freshman Paige Wirtz finished second in both the 200-yard freestyle and the 100-yard backstroke events with times of 2:26.76 and 1:16.51 respectively.

Fellow Monarch Jolie McGaughan finished sixth in the 100-yard freestyle event with a time of 1:07.52. Union senior Nicole Adams won the event with a time of 1:00.29. McGaughan also earned a new District qualifying time in the 100-yard freestyle event, swimming a time of 1:07.52.

Junior Jacee Davis of Mark Morris finished fifth in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:36.76. The event was won by Union junior Camille McClafferty in a time of 1:16.03. Davis was also sixth in the 500-yard freestyle with a District qualifying time of 7:16.51 which was just over a minute slower than Union senior swimmer Ella Webb’s first place time of 6:14.47.

In the 100-yard butterfly, R.A. Long junior Chelsee Jackson finished third in a time of 1:22.4.

