Girls High School Soccer Roundup: Chapin's brace puts R.A. Long over Skyview 2-1

Two goals from Kathryn Chapin helped R.A. Long edge Skyview 2-1 in a non-league girls soccer game Thursday night at Longview Memorial Stadium.

The Lumberjacks took on a strong 4A team in the Storm and earned a confidence-building victory. Chapin’s two goals came in the 31st minute via a pass from Alice Anderson and then by a little thievery on her part inside the Skyview penalty box in the 50th minute.

The second goal broke a 1-1 tie after Scottie Crooks scored in the 42nd minute on a penalty kick for Skyview.

Lumberjills goalkeeper Kendra Chapin made three saves to maintain the advantage for the home team.

R.A. Long (1-1) travels to Ridgefield for a league contest on Tuesday.

La Center rolls by Woodland in Lewis River Cup

LA CENTER — It was all La Center, Thursday, in a 5-0 rout of Woodland in a non-league girls soccer contest otherwise known as the Lewis River Cup.

The Hawks jumped out to a 4-0 advantage in the first half before cruising to the shutout victory.

Rylee McCune posted 13 saves for the Beavers.

“We had our share of shots,” Woodland head coach Cameron Cox said following the rivalry game loss. “(La Center) did a really good job. They have speed on the widths and they were getting balls in behind our back line. Our kids did a good job of adjusting to their speed at the half.”

La Center midfielder Shaela Bradley was a dynamic force for the Hawks. Bradley scored and assisted on multiple goals in the first half as the Hawks routinely broke down the new Woodland 3-5-2 defensive formation.

“It’s a new formation for us and (the Hawks) exposed the weaknesses,” Cox said. “They’re really good. Number 5 (Bradley) is an outstanding player… She gave us some fits.”

Woodland (1-1) travels to Evergreen for another non-league match on Saturday.