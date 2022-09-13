Girls HIgh School Soccer Roundup: Banuet’s boot helps Ilwaco over Toutle Lake

TOUTLE — Ilwaco put together a balanced scoring effort on the road Monday in order to defeat Toutle Lake 4-1 in non-league girls soccer action.

Kaitlyn Banuet notched a brace in the contest, scoring the first goal of the match in the seventh minute and then adding another score in the 54th minute.

Ilwaco took a 2-0 lead into the intermission after Ione Sheldon punched in a goal in the 27th minute.

“Our mids and forwards worked well together to move the ball around to create lots of shooting opportunities,” Ilwaco coach Andrew Goodwin said.

After halftime it was Sheldon who assisted Banuet’s second goal of the game.

Three minutes later Toutle Lake found the back of the net to cut its deficit to two goals, but Sarah Frank buried a shot in the Fighting Ducks’ net in stoppage time to give the Fishermen the three goal victory.

Zoey Zuern posted two saves in the match to help preserve the win for the Fishermen.

Ilwaco (1-1) will host Onalaska next Monday.

Toutle Lake (0-1) will play at South Bend on Wednesday before sticking closer to home for a road trip to Castle Rock on Thursday.

Flint’s brace lets Castle Rock slip by Heritage

VANCOUVER — With a little help from Siena Flint the Castle Rock girls soccer team rallied for a 2-1 victory over Heritage in non-league play on Monday.

The T-Wolves took a 1-0 lead midway through the first half but Flint came up clutch with a brace to help the Rockets wind up on top. Flint’s first score came just before halftime and sent the teams to their orange slices and water bottles all knotted at 1-1.

Flint’s second goal came halfway though the second half and put the Rockets up for good. Hope Seals and Eleriq Cole each assisted one of Flint’s goals.

The Castle Rock backline proved just as important for the comeback effort.

“(We saw) outstanding defense by Adrianna Alcaraz and Maile West, and great effort by Casie Kleine,” Castle Rock coach Alyssa Hudson said.

Rockets’ goalkeeper Jeaquel Cole posted six saves in the win.

Castle Rock (1-1-1) will host Toutle Lake for a little Exit 49 futbol action against Toutle Lake.

Cards get hot late to defeat Raymond-South Bend

WINLOCK — Winlock rallied late for a 2-1 win over Raymond-South Bend in non-league girls soccer play on Monday.

A pair of second half goal by Victoria Sancho were just what the doctor ordered for the Cardinals as they worked to get past the Riptide.

“I’m really proud of the girls,” Winlock coach Cornelius Sanchez said. “They played really well, especially in the second half, and closed the game really strong.”

Winlock (1-1-1) will head to Westport on Wednesday for a match against Ocosta.