Girls High School Soccer: Kelso speed, Fruend's find, too much for Mark Morris

As a halfback, Kelso senior Ellie Freund doesn’t get many opportunities to shoot, even in practice. So when the senior saw the ball squirt free right to her feet during a non-league game against Mark Morris on Thursday, she thought, “I’m going to take my chance.”

It didn't matter that she was standing a good 25-yards out and off to right of the goal. What mattered is that it went in.

Freund (pronounced “friend”) delivered a one-timer with her right foot that sailed just over the out-stretched hand of Mark Morris goalkeeper Amy Broderius and into the left-hand corner of the goal to open the scoring in the 14th minute. Kelso never trailed in defeating cross-river rival Mark Morris 2-0 in the non-league match held at Schroeder Field.

The goal capped a dominant run of play for the Hilanders who controlled possession inside the Monarchs half of the field for the first 14 minutes. It sparked a giant celebration, too, since it was the first goal of Freund’s high-school career.

A top corner shot from 25-yards. Not bad.

“I knew that I needed to be running up and supporting them and I saw a pocket where (the ball) came out, bounced back,” Freund said. “I just said, ‘I’m going to just take my chance,’ and I took it and it ended up being perfect, right on the money.”

Mark Morris settled in after giving up the first goal of the game. The team generated a pair of chances over the next five minutes, but the Hilanders back line, led by senior captain centerback Josie Settle, cleared any and all threats.

Settle is a physical presence in the center of Kelso’s back line. She doesn’t shy away from challenges and has the speed to track down passes from sideline to sideline. Her play helped keep the ball in the Mark Morris half of the field nearly all night long.

As Kelso dominated possession in the second half, goal-scoring chances piled up. Kelso sisters Karsyn and Skylar Ross keyed an offensive attack which saw almost a dozen shots on goal over the final 40 minutes for the Hilanders.

Skylar Ross tacked on a goal in the 48th minute when her sister, Karsyn, put a perfect through ball in just outside of the 6-yard box.

“I had a lot of runs through on the left side. I didn’t make every (shot attempt), but I had one finish and I’m pretty proud of that,” Skylar Ross said.

Time after time Ross' speed proved to be a problem for Mark Morris.

“I don’t want to gloat, but I am pretty fast,” Skylar said. “I had quite a few (shots)... I thought I did really well, I’m not going to lie to you.”

The Hilanders continued to control possession and pour on the shot attempts in the second half leading to Kelso head coach Kyle Tatro lauding the sustained effort.

“That was something we wanted to carry over from our last game: The effort and our attitude, the pursuit of the ball and just the energy,” Tatro said. “We talked about it before the game, we talked about it at halftime and the girls did a great job. It was exactly what we wanted to see.”

Tatro called the Ross sisters “phenomenal players.”

“They have great strengths and complement each other really well out there on the field,” said Tatro.

On the other end, it was a tough night for Mark Morris going up against the larger division foes from Kelso. Specifically, the Hilanders’ speed and system gave Mark Morris fits all night.

“Kelso’s polished. They have all of the pieces that they need,” Mark Morris head coach Gary Bennett said. “We struggled with their speed.”

Goalkeeper Broderius had double-digit saves for Mark Morris to keep her team within striking distance.

Mark Morris (0-1) takes on W.F. West on Saturday at the Northlake Field at 1:15 following the Lower Columbia College game against Green River.

Kelso (1-1) will host Battle Ground next Thursday.