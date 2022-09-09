 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick
Girls Soccer

Girls High School Soccer: Kelso speed, Fruend's find, too much for Mark Morris

  • 0
Kelso soccer goal celly 9.8 01.JPG

The Kelso Hilanders mob teammate Ellie Freund after she scored the first goal of the game against Mark Morris, Thursday. Kelso went on to win 2-0 in the non-league matchup between cross-town rivals.

 Anthony Dion

As a halfback, Kelso senior Ellie Freund doesn’t get many opportunities to shoot, even in practice. So when the senior saw the ball squirt free right to her feet during a non-league game against Mark Morris on Thursday, she thought, “I’m going to take my chance.”

It didn't matter that she was standing a good 25-yards out and off to right of the goal. What mattered is that it went in.

Kelso soccer Ellie Freund 9.8 01.JPG

Kelso right back Ellie Freund celebrates her first career goal in the 14th minute of the Hilanders match versus Mark Morris Thursday night at Schroeder Field in Kelso. The goal gave Kelso a 1-0 lead on the way to a 2-0 win.

Freund (pronounced “friend”) delivered a one-timer with her right foot that sailed just over the out-stretched hand of Mark Morris goalkeeper Amy Broderius and into the left-hand corner of the goal to open the scoring in the 14th minute. Kelso never trailed in defeating cross-river rival Mark Morris 2-0 in the non-league match held at Schroeder Field.

The goal capped a dominant run of play for the Hilanders who controlled possession inside the Monarchs half of the field for the first 14 minutes. It sparked a giant celebration, too, since it was the first goal of Freund’s high-school career.

People are also reading…

A top corner shot from 25-yards. Not bad.

“I knew that I needed to be running up and supporting them and I saw a pocket where (the ball) came out, bounced back,” Freund said. “I just said, ‘I’m going to just take my chance,’ and I took it and it ended up being perfect, right on the money.”

Mark Morris settled in after giving up the first goal of the game. The team generated a pair of chances over the next five minutes, but the Hilanders back line, led by senior captain centerback Josie Settle, cleared any and all threats.

Mark Morris soccer Rhossili Johnson 9.8 01.JPG

Mark Morris forward Rhossili Johnson (white) takes the ball during the second half of a season opening girls soccer match against Kelso.

Settle is a physical presence in the center of Kelso’s back line. She doesn’t shy away from challenges and has the speed to track down passes from sideline to sideline. Her play helped keep the ball in the Mark Morris half of the field nearly all night long.

As Kelso dominated possession in the second half, goal-scoring chances piled up. Kelso sisters Karsyn and Skylar Ross keyed an offensive attack which saw almost a dozen shots on goal over the final 40 minutes for the Hilanders.

Kelso soccer sideline 9.8.JPG

The Kelso bench looks on during the first half of the Hilanders' soccer match against cross-river rival Mark Morris, Thursday, Sept. 7. Kelso won 2-0.

Skylar Ross tacked on a goal in the 48th minute when her sister, Karsyn, put a perfect through ball in just outside of the 6-yard box.

“I had a lot of runs through on the left side. I didn’t make every (shot attempt), but I had one finish and I’m pretty proud of that,” Skylar Ross said.

Time after time Ross' speed proved to be a problem for Mark Morris.

“I don’t want to gloat, but I am pretty fast,” Skylar said. “I had quite a few (shots)... I thought I did really well, I’m not going to lie to you.”

The Hilanders continued to control possession and pour on the shot attempts in the second half leading to Kelso head coach Kyle Tatro lauding the sustained effort.

“That was something we wanted to carry over from our last game: The effort and our attitude, the pursuit of the ball and just the energy,” Tatro said. “We talked about it before the game, we talked about it at halftime and the girls did a great job. It was exactly what we wanted to see.”

Tatro called the Ross sisters “phenomenal players.”

“They have great strengths and complement each other really well out there on the field,” said Tatro.

Kelso soccer Karsyn Ross 9.8 02.JPG

Kelso sophomore midfielder Karsyn Ross is dejected after her shot hit the cross bar and stayed out. Kelso went on to win 2-0 against Mark Morris in the non-league match, Thursday, Sept. 8.

On the other end, it was a tough night for Mark Morris going up against the larger division foes from Kelso. Specifically, the Hilanders’ speed and system gave Mark Morris fits all night.

“Kelso’s polished. They have all of the pieces that they need,” Mark Morris head coach Gary Bennett said. “We struggled with their speed.”

Goalkeeper Broderius had double-digit saves for Mark Morris to keep her team within striking distance.

MM team halftime 9.8.JPG

The Mark Morris team gathers at midfield to discuss strategy during halftime while trailing 1-0 against Kelso. The Monarchs went on to lose 2-0 in a non-league match at Kelso, Thursday, Sept. 8.

Mark Morris (0-1) takes on W.F. West on Saturday at the Northlake Field at 1:15 following the Lower Columbia College game against Green River.

Kelso (1-1) will host Battle Ground next Thursday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WNBA legend Sue Bird retires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News